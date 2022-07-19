EB5 BRICS Comments on New EB-5 Visa Form I-526E for Regional Center Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In EB-5 Reauthorization News, on July 12, 2022 USCIS released an updated version of Form I-526 , separating it into two forms.

Vivek Tandon esq. from EB5 BRICS LLC was on top this change. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 introduced major changes to both the filing and qualifying requirements for investors under the EB-5 program, thus requiring changes to the form.

Form I-526e Vivek Tandon Esq.

The form is divided into two versions: Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor, and Form I-526E, Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor.

Form I-526, which will closely resemble the previous version of Form I-526, will be utilized by standalone Direct immigrant investors who do not want to pool their investment with other investors seeking EB-5 classification.

The New Form I-526E will be utilized by immigrant investors who want to combine their investment with one or more other investors seeking EB-5 classification under the new regional center program. In order to represent aspects of the new regional center program, such as the capability to include supporting documentation by reference from a regional center's Form I-956F, the USCIS developed Form I-526E.

According to the law, a potential immigrant investor cannot submit Form I-526E until the regional center has submitted Form I-956F for the specific investment proposal made through an affiliated business that the investor is interested in. Once the regional center receives a receipt notice for the Form I-956F verifying its filing, only then may investors file their corresponding Form I-526E based on that reception notification.

Vivek Tandon, Founder of EB5 BRICS said, "It is difficult to estimate how long it will take USCIS to provide the official receipt. It seems they are employing the same two-step process with the I-956F that it used for I-956, where they issue first a fee receipt letter and then, after data entry is completed, USCIS issues a receipt notice with the case number."

The investor must submit any revisions necessary to demonstrate ongoing eligibility on Form I-526E if the regional center, new venture, or job-creating enterprise they have invested in is terminated or disqualified from the Regional Center Program.

Filing Fees:

Starting July 12, 2022, Forms I-526 and I-526E must be submitted in accordance with the new program requirements. For each form, there is a filing cost of $3,675. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 mandates an extra $1,000 fee on and after October 1, 2022.

About EB5 BRICS:

EB5 BRICS offers foreign investors the opportunity and instruments to gain permanent residency in the United States. Their team of experts partners with Regional Centers, business and tax law experts, and real estate and business management professionals to help clients achieve their goals of investment-based immigration to the United States.

If you'd like to meet and discuss EB-5 immigration and EB-5 investments including Current Direct EB-5 opportunities and Regional Center EB-5 Projects (subject to program reauthorization), fill out the form.

See other EB5 Visa News: Preliminary Injunction Granted for EB-5 Reauthorization

Media Contact:

Vivek Tandon, Esq

EB5 BRICS, LLC

8383 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 800

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

213.344.5941

https://www.eb5brics.com



Securities offered through Sequence Financial Specialists LLC (Member FINRA / SIPC ). EB5 BRICS, LLC is not a broker-dealer, does not offer securities and is not registered with FINRA or any other securities-regulating organizations. The CEO of EB5 BRICS is registered with Sequence. EB5 BRICS is not affiliated with Sequence. Information contained in this message may be privileged and confidential and protected from disclosure. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient or an employee or agent responsible for delivering this message to the intended recipient. You are hereby notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify us immediately by replying to the message and deleting it from your computer.

Sequence Financial Specialists LLC professionals are committed to acting in our retail client's best interest. For important information on Regulation Best Interest, including Form CRS and other disclosures, please visit our website at www.sequencefinancialspecialists.com .

SOURCE EB5 BRICS LLC