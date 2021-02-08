EBAM®, Sciaky's Large-Scale Industrial Metal 3D Printing Technology, Deposits Over 12,000 lbs. (5,443 kg) of Titanium in 2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading supplier of industrial metal 3D printing solutions, announced today announced that its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) technology deposited over 12,000 lbs. (5,443 kg) of titanium in 2020. Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sciaky's industry-leading high deposition rate (HDR) metal 3D printing solution surpassed previous titanium deposition calendar year marks.

A titanium preform part 3D printed with Sciaky's EBAM technology.

The vast majority of deposition ties to the production of 3D-printed titanium parts for field-certified aerospace and defense applications, as well as a wide range of 3D-printed titanium prototypes for research and development (R&D) applications. Details of these projects are not available to the public because they are protected by nondisclosure agreements (NDAs).

Sciaky's EBAM metal 3D printing solution is a wire-based directed energy deposition (DED) process. Wire feedstock is available in titanium, tantalum, tungsten, Inconel, niobium, nickel-copper/copper-nickel, aluminum, molybdenum, zircalloy, and stainless steel. In many cases, wire feedstock is 50% cheaper (or more) than powder feedstock. In addition, wire feedstock is safer and easier to store than powder feedstock (the powder used in titanium is known to be highly flammable). Details can be found here.

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest solution in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates up to 25 lbs. (11.34 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

"Sciaky's EBAM is the most mature industrial additive manufacturing process in the industry for depositing titanium," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "We recognize that there are many options in the market today for large format metal 3D printing solutions, but we are proud of being a trusted provider since 2009."

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information on Sciaky, visit us at www.sciaky.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing technology and EB (electron beam) welding solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky's industry-leading EB welding systems and job shop services meet rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts. For more information, visit www.sciaky.com.

CONTACT:

Jay Hollingsworth

Public Relations Director

Phillips Service Industries (PSI)

(734) 853-5211

[email protected]

SOURCE Sciaky, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sciaky.com

