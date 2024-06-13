EBANX obtains ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification and reinforces its commitment to data privacy

A rare achievement in the industry, this certification ensures that EBANX adheres to the international

standard for the protection and handling of personal information of merchants, consumers, and employees

CURITIBA, Brazil, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX , a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, has achieved the top international certification for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 27701:2019. This certification ensures that the best practices available in the market for protecting data privacy are being strictly followed. This certification is an extension of ISO/IEC 27001, which deals with information security and was previously obtained by EBANX in 2019. "Achieving this additional certification is a milestone for EBANX. It reinforces our commitment to information security and demonstrates our ability to meet the highest international standards of privacy," says Fabio Scopeta, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at EBANX.

Commitment to Data Security

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 brings benefits that impact EBANX merchants and their customers, and employees. For all of them, this certification means, in practice, that their personal and business information is treated with the utmost care and protection. This applies to how EBANX uses this data throughout its lifecycle. "Healthy, sustainable data management and in compliance with regulations also involves a commitment to correct processing and retention period. In our case, this applies to data of employees and of purchases made by any customer, for example," says Scopeta.

The adoption of procedures like this makes EBANX and its technology even more secure and reliable, and this is even more important for a company that has operations in 29 countries, teams across Latin America, Africa and Europe, in the United States, China, Singapore and other countries in Asia, and serves merchants around the world. "This certification enables us to navigate the complexities of local regulations and ensures that our operations meet the highest security standards in all these markets," he adds.

Reinforcing EBANX's forefront technology and data management

By obtaining ISO/IEC 27701:2019, EBANX reinforces its forefront technology and data management, showcasing the robustness of its processes in maintaining the highest quality and security standards for company data. To attain this certification, EBANX had to undergo a series of internal transformations to enhance its Privacy Information Management System. The process to achieve the certification is very rigorous and requires a collective effort from the entire company. "We had to review all our documentation and processes, implement new privacy controls, develop risk management plans, refine internal protocols, train teams, among other complex initiatives," details Scopeta. Now, to maintain the certification, EBANX will undergo annual audits that will not only confirm the company's compliance with international regulations but also verify the continuous improvement of the established best practices. "EBANX is committed to fostering an organizational culture focused on excellence and responsibility, and achieving ISO/IEC 27701 is proof of that."

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payment platform connecting global companies with customers from the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. The company was founded in 2012 in Brazil with the mission of giving people access to buy in international digital commerce. With powerful proprietary technology and infrastructure, combined with in-depth knowledge of the markets where it operates, EBANX enables global businesses to connect with hundreds of payment methods in different countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. EBANX goes beyond payments, increasing sales, and fostering seamless purchase experiences for businesses and clients.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

Media Contact:

Leonardo Stamillo

[email protected]

Content CO

SOURCE EBANX