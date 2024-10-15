EBANX takes the lead and prepares the integration of global companies ahead of Pix Automático's launch

The recurring payments capability of Pix is expected to be launched in mid 2025 by the Central Bank of Brazil, and EBANX is the first player in cross-border payments already making the documentation available for its global merchants to start the integration

CURITIBA, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second most used instant payment method in the world, Brazil's Pix will have a recurring transaction capability, Pix Automático (Automatic Pix in free translation), set to be launched by the Central Bank of Brazil next year, on June 16th. EBANX, a global tech company specializing in payment services in rising markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, is taking the lead and is prepared to start integrating global merchants with this new Pix feature.

From this month, merchants of EBANX can access the technical documentation needed to integrate EBANX's API for Pix Automático. EBANX's partners will be able to start backend development, and will also have access to a simulated environment allowing them to thoroughly test their integrations and ensure readiness by June next year, when the Central Bank will release Pix Automático. "By partnering with EBANX, merchants can secure their competitive edge in the market, being ready to offer Pix Automático from day one," says Fabio Scopeta, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at EBANX.

The new Pix capability will greatly improve recurring payments in Brazil, positively impacting Latin America's largest digital commerce market: "This solution streamlines billing processes and subscription payments, reduces friction, and enhances payment efficiency, for users and businesses," Scopeta highlights. Pix Automático may improve customer satisfaction by providing more control and flexibility, leading to higher retention rates and fewer missed payments, since these will be scheduled.

From June 2025, Pix users will be able to establish Pix Automático for future transactions without additional interaction by scanning a QR code or providing their banking details. Another option is to pay a bill via QR code and then activate Pix Automático to simplify recurring transactions. After the payer authorization, the amounts will be debited from their account at the frequency specified in the payment instruction.

For merchants, this presents an opportunity to increase revenue and attract more clients. According to internal information from EBANX, which has been operating with Pix since its launch in 2020, companies accepting the instant payment method in digital commerce experience a 16% increase in revenue and a 25% growth in the number of clients. "We remain attentive to how Pix Automático will impact the market and consumers, especially since one in five people who use Pix has already done so with EBANX," points out the CPTO.

The future of Pix

With no fees for the payer, Pix Automático is a new step in the process of financial and digital inclusion promoted by the instant payment method, which integrated 71.5 million users into the financial system in the first two years of operation, according to the Central Bank of Brazil . Pix has also helped connect these consumers with global and local companies. In the past two years, P2B (person-to-business) transactions have nearly doubled their share of monthly Pix transactions, increasing from 22% to 40% .

This landscape may change even more in 2025. In addition to bill payments such as electricity, water, and rent, it is expected that Brazilians will also use Pix Automático for recurring payments in digital subscription-based business models, which may increase the number of P2B transactions. "We are witnessing a boom in recurring payments in segments such as streaming services, SaaS, and digital media across the world, and in Brazil, these verticals may benefit from the launch of Pix Automático," analyzes the CPTO at EBANX.

Other innovations in Pix are expected to further enhance the success of the system, including payments via mobile proximity, with installment payments, for foreign accounts, and made with the consumer being offline. According to EBANX, 95% of people who made their first purchase at one of the fintech's partner online stores paid it with Pix. "Our commitment is to always be aligned with pioneering efforts in the sector and in leadership in Brazil's payments landscape, to offer the best solutions for our merchants and their clients," says Scopeta.

