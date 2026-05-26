eBase Solutions Joins Kleinschmidt Inc. to Deliver End-to-End Integration Across Connected Supply Chains and Digital Enterprises

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eBase Solutions, a leader in helping organizations become fully digital enterprises, today announced it has been acquired by Kleinschmidt Inc., a provider of supply chain integration services.

This strategic acquisition brings together two highly complementary capabilities. Kleinschmidt is recognized for enabling business-to-business integration across supply chains—connecting systems, trading partners, and data flows between organizations—while eBase Solutions enables full enterprise integration within the organization, delivering workflow automation, enterprise application integration, IoT solutions, and advanced data analytics.

Together, the combined organization will deliver a platform of technology and services for complete integration, connecting external ecosystems with internal enterprise operations and unlocking the full value of data across the business.

"At eBase, our mission has always been to help organizations become true digital enterprises," said Felix Kimelman, CEO, eBase Solutions. "Kleinschmidt excels at connecting businesses across their supply chains. By combining that with our ability to digitize and integrate processes within the enterprise, we can now deliver a truly end-to-end solution—from external data exchange through to internal automation, operational analytics, and insight."

Kleinschmidt's supply chain integration services enable seamless, reliable data exchange between companies, ensuring that critical supply chain information moves efficiently across partner ecosystems. With the addition of eBase, that data can now be fully integrated, managed, and leveraged inside the enterprise—driving smarter operations and better decision-making.

The combined organization will deliver:

End-to-End Integration — Connecting external supply chain data flows with fully integrated internal enterprise systems using proven IBM integration and automation technologies





— Connecting external supply chain data flows with fully integrated internal enterprise systems using proven integration and automation technologies IoT and Real-Time Visibility — Integrating device-generated data into operational systems for enhanced monitoring and responsiveness through the Industrial IoT market leading Cumulocity platform





— Integrating device-generated data into operational systems for enhanced monitoring and responsiveness through the Industrial IoT market leading platform Advanced Data Analytics — Applying Minitab analytics to combined operational and supply chain data to drive continuous improvement, predictive insights, and smarter decision-making





— Applying analytics to combined operational and supply chain data to drive continuous improvement, predictive insights, and smarter decision-making Expanded Market Access — Extending eBase's digital enterprise capabilities to Kleinschmidt's established customer base

"Our focus has always been on enabling efficient, connected supply chains through integration," said Dan Heinen, President & CEO, Kleinschmidt Inc. "With eBase, we extend that capability inside the enterprise—giving our clients the ability to fully integrate their operations and harness data across their entire organization."

By bridging external supply chain connectivity with internal enterprise integration and analytics, the combined offering helps organizations eliminate data silos, improve operational efficiency, and evolve into truly data-driven digital enterprises.

eBase Solutions will continue to operate under its established brand, ensuring continuity for existing clients while benefiting from Kleinschmidt's scale, integration expertise, and strong customer relationships across supply chain-driven industries.

For more information, visit https://ebasesolutions.com/whats-new/

About eBase Solutions

eBase Solutions helps organizations become digital enterprises by delivering enterprise integration, workflow automation, IoT solutions, and advanced data analytics. eBase enables full integration within the enterprise—transforming how information flows, processes operate, and decisions are made.

About Kleinschmidt Inc.

Kleinschmidt Inc. provides supply chain integration services that enable external connectivity between organizations through EDI, API, and B2B data exchange. By ensuring seamless communication across trading partners and systems, Kleinschmidt helps companies run efficient, connected supply chains.

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SOURCE eBase Solutions