eBatiz + Associates, Inc. Unveils "Employ New York" to Revolutionize Hiring Across New York

A Game-Changing Recruitment Platform Powered by Innovation and Video Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eBatiz + Associates, Inc., a recognized leader in digital marketing and business solutions, has announced the official launch of Employ New York, an advanced employment recruitment platform designed to redefine how businesses across New York State connect with top talent. Leveraging cutting-edge video-driven features and real-time recruiter support, Employ New York empowers both employers and job seekers to achieve proven results in today's dynamic job market.

Launching January 1, 2025, Employ New York utilizes innovative tools, including a dedicated YouTube channel, Employ NY ( youtube.com/@EmployNY ), which showcases employer profiles, workplace culture insights, and live webcast sessions.

"Hiring today requires more than just traditional job postings or resumes," said Eddie Batiz, CEO of eBatiz + Associates, Inc. "Employ New York brings the hiring process into a vibrant, interactive space, blending technology and personalization. Through video, employers can share their culture authentically"

Key Features of Employ New York

Video-Driven Recruitment

Interactive videos replace static job descriptions, helping businesses visually communicate their unique workplace culture while spotlighting available positions.

Job seekers can access engaging employer presentations and exclusive live sessions archived on the Employ NY YouTube channel. The channel ensures candidates remain connected to opportunities around the clock.

Regular live sessions bring hiring managers and job seekers together for dynamic Q&A discussions, providing clarity on role expectations and encouraging interaction. These sessions are archived for 24/7 access to accommodate busy schedules.

A seamless and efficient experience with live recruiters assisting employers by reviewing applications, scheduling interviews, and shortlisting candidates, dramatically reducing hiring time.

Designed to cater to urban, suburban, and rural regions within New York , the platform utilizes intelligent GEO-targeting to address the state's unique hiring challenges.

Employ New York serves businesses of all sizes, from startups and nonprofits to industry leaders in sectors such as finance, healthcare, technology, and education. For job seekers, its personalized tools make finding roles tailored to their skills and goals a rewarding experience.

Why Employ New York Stands Out

Employ New York is the first of its kind to seamlessly integrate video, live interactivity, and access to archived content for a truly comprehensive hiring experience. Employers are no longer limited to resumes or conventional job postings. Instead, they can offer immersive virtual tours of their spaces, interactive data insights, and collaborative hiring strategies.

Discover how Employ New York is reshaping recruitment at www.employny.com . For regular updates and access to employer videos, visit the Employ NY YouTube Channel at youtube.com/@EmployNY .

About eBatiz + Associates, Inc.

Based in New York, eBatiz + Associates, Inc. is a trailblazer in the digital marketing and business solutions space. The company is driven by a mission to empower businesses, strengthen communities, and break barriers to success. Employ New York reflects this vision by connecting employers and job seekers through state-of-the-art technology and innovation.

Media Contact:

Eddie Batiz

CEO, eBatiz + Associates, Inc.

[email protected]

646-692-0456

www.employny.com

SOURCE Employ New York