eBay and FedEx Extend Alliance in Canada with Shipping Labels Platform Integration

This Canadian technology enhancement builds on the long-standing relationship between eBay and FedEx in countries around the world and empowers eBay sellers to harness the unprecedented demand in e-commerce. Pre-COVID, FedEx projected the U.S. domestic market would hit 100 million packages per day by 2026, with 96 per cent of volume coming from e-commerce. This projection is now expected to be hit in 2022, with a similar trend anticipated for the Canadian market.

"Providing an exceptional selling experience to the hundreds of thousands of Canadians that leverage our global marketplace remains a top priority for eBay, and FedEx is key in delivering on this experience," says Robert Bigler, General Manager, eBay Canada. "With this extended FedEx alliance, we're making shipping even easier and more cost-effective for our eBay sellers, which in turn allows them to bring the best value and service to our marketplace."

"FedEx enjoys a strong alliance with eBay," says Lisa Lisson, President of FedEx Express Canada. "FedEx and eBay share a commitment to helping our Canadian customers—including thousands of small and medium businesses—expand through innovation, growth, and e-commerce. We are excited to see how these enhancements improve our customers' fulfillment needs so they can continue to drive their business forward."

About eBay Labels:

eBay Labels is an on-platform label printing solution that helps customers easily manage their shipping label needs on eBay without having to create individual accounts with shipping couriers.

With eBay Labels:

All required information to print a label (such as buyer address and contact information) is automatically pre-filled.

Tracking numbers are automatically added to orders on eBay so buyers can stay informed with the progress of their shipments.

Including this tracking information helps with any disputes down the line.

eBay sellers can purchase a new label on a desktop computer or on the mobile app - whichever is most convenient for you.

eBay sellers will save time and resources by printing multiple labels in bulk.

For multiple orders to the same buyer, eBay sellers can save money by purchasing and printing only one shipping label instead of multiple labels using the "Combine" feature. This feature updates on eBay's end as well, automatically informing customers and thereby saving sellers both time and effort.

Learn more about all the features eBay Labels offers.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com .

