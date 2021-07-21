eBay and Top Officials Named in Federal Lawsuit Filed by Law Offices of Rosemary C. Scapicchio; Allegations of Systematic and Psychological Torture Aimed at Silencing Journalists

"We have endured enormous cruelty and abuse and feared for our lives," said David Steiner, plaintiff suing eBay. Tweet this

The suit alleges eBay engaged in a conspiracy to intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence the Steiners through a barrage of around-the-clock cyberstalking, ominous death threats and deliveries, and in-person surveillance that caused the Steiners to fear for their lives.

"The Plaintiffs are taking the brave step to hold all those responsible, accountable for these despicable acts," said Scapicchio, lawyer for the Plaintiffs.

"This has been an unbelievably difficult ordeal for my wife and I," said David Steiner. "Never did we imagine doing our jobs as journalists would lead to this. We want to protect the rights of reporters and their freedom of the press. We have endured enormous cruelty and abuse and feared for our lives. If this behavior can happen to us, it can happen to anyone."

The suit seeks damages to be awarded by a jury.

The legal team consists of the Law Offices of Rosemary Scapicchio, the Law Office of Jillise McDonough, and the Law Office of Laura Panos.

Media Contact:

Sean Hennessey

The Castle Group

[email protected]

617.943.4323

SOURCE Law Offices of Rosemary Scapicchio