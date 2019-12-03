eBay Celebrates Giving Tuesday with an incredible Selection of Items and Experiences, Helping Shoppers Give Back with that Perfect Gift

Shoppers can visit ebay.com/GivingTuesday and give back to their favorite causes by shopping hundreds of unique items and experiences including tickets to next year's GRAMMY awards, a first edition of 'I am Malala', Anna Wintour "AWOK" Air Jordan's, a guitar signed by the Jonas Brothers, a signed Kacey Musgrave microphone and a copy of Dungeons and Dragons: Dragon Magazine Volume 1. This year's Giving Tuesday campaign will be supporting a variety of charity organizations including MusiCares, The V Foundation, The Tony Hawk Foundation, The Malala Fund, Extra Life and more.

Charitable giving on the platform is on the rise. To date, eBay for Charity has more than 83,500 global charities registered on platform – up 26% year-over-year – and is enabling $211 every minute in charity funding by eBay buyers and sellers, an increase of almost 10% compared to last year. Through eBay for Charity, 100 percent of funds raised go back to the intended nonprofits.

"We know consumers are increasingly shopping with purpose and for this holiday season, we're excited to be offering an incredible selection of must-have items and experiences that will make great gifts for everyone on your list," said Brenda Halkias, General Manager, eBay for Charity. "eBay for Charity provides an opportunity to support causes that you care about! And, in addition to buying or bidding on an item, we have a lot of different ways for buyers, sellers and charities to get involved this Giving Tuesday."

eBay for Charity's Giving Tuesday items and experiences include:

GRAMMY Holidays to support MusiCares & The GRAMMY Museum

62nd GRAMMY ® Awards Platinum Tickets + After-Party Passes + Hotel For Two

62nd GRAMMY® Awards VIP Seat Filler Experience for Two (2) + Hotel

Luke Bryan , Chris Stapleton , Carrie Underwood & More Signed Epiphone Guitar

, , & More Signed Epiphone Guitar Jonas Brothers Signed Gibson Melody Maker Guitar + Gig Bag

Kacey Musgraves Signed Shure SM58 Microphone

Sam Smith Signed & Framed "Stay With Me" Sheet Music

ESPN Kicks Beat Cancer benefitting The V Foundation

Magic Johnson Signed Converse

Anna Wintour Air Jordan III "AWOK" with signed box

Alex Morgan Signed Phantom Venom Nike Grip Shoes

Kim Kardashian West Signed Yeezys

Tony Hawk Foundation auction

Star Wars Celebration 2015 items, Chewbacca #1-5, + Photo signed by Peter Mayhew

Custom One-of-a-Kind Nixon Watch Made from Tony Hawk's Skateboard Ltd. Edition

Skateboard Ltd. Edition Autographed Tony Hawk Dynacraft Park Series 720 Boys BMX Freestyle Bike 24"

Cal Ripken Jr. Signed Batting Helmet Baseball Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles

Signed Batting Helmet Baseball Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles Autographed Signed Team USA soccer jersey by legend Mia Hamm

Plus much, much more

Signed, leather-bound first edition of 'I am Malala' — number 7 of 10 benefitting The Malala Fund

Dungeons & Dragons: 18" Belaphoss Statue – Extra Life

2 Tickets to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at NBC Studios in New York City benefitting The Sag Harbor Cinema Restoration Project

benefitting The Sag Harbor Cinema Restoration Project 2 Tickets to The Chainsmokers' show in Vegas benefitting YES - Youth Emerging Stronger

Lunch with Queen Sugar star, Bianca Lawson in Los Angeles benefitting The Innocent Project

In addition to the exclusive items and experiences from celebrities and athletes, there are many other ways to give back and shop with purpose this holiday season through eBay for Charity:

Buy a Gift That Gives Back and support favorite causes with symbolic gifts ranging from $10 to $100 . Causes included in the program: the fight against cancer, animal protection and services, child welfare, disaster relief, poverty and hunger relief

and support favorite causes with symbolic gifts ranging from to . Causes included in the program: the fight against cancer, animal protection and services, child welfare, disaster relief, poverty and hunger relief Buyers can give a donation at checkout

Sellers can donate a portion of their sales

Purchase one of the millions of charity listings on ebay.com/charityshop every day (when shopping on eBay look for the gold and blue charity ribbon for items that benefit charity)

Other eBay for Charity markets are also celebrating Giving Tuesday with unique auctions and initiatives including:

eBay UK will donate 5p from every transaction on 12/3 to The Prince's Trust

eBay Italy has partnered with Associazione Italiana di Fundraising to sell some of their unique Giving Tuesday merchandise through their eBay store

has partnered with Associazione Italiana di Fundraising to sell some of their unique Giving Tuesday merchandise through their eBay Spain has unveiled an art auction with art created by international artists Margarita Gil Granero , Alvar Suñol, Pujol Boira and Robert Vandereycken, in collaboration with The Josep Carreras Foundation

has unveiled an with art created by international artists , Alvar Suñol, Pujol Boira and Robert Vandereycken, in collaboration with The Josep Carreras Foundation eBay Germany has partnered with Obdachslosenfest to auction unique items including a signed guitar from Tim Bendzko and a signed shield from the movie "Sissi und die wilden Kaiser", signed by Bully Herbig. In addition, if any shopper buys something warm such as a hat, gloves or sleeping bag, €1 euro will be donated to Bahnhofsmission .

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 183 million active buyers globally and more than 83,500 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised more than $1 billion for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org .

SOURCE eBay for Charity

Related Links

https://www.ebayforcharity.org

