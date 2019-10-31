eBay for Charity and Miranda Lambert Partner for Exclusive Wildcard Auction

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay and country music superstar Miranda Lambert announced today that they are partnering on a surprise charity auction for fans to celebrate her new album. Miranda's Wildcard Auction (ebay.com/MuttNation) features a large selection of 400+ pre-loved fashion from street-worn to stage-worn looks, footwear, jewelry and accessories, plus more all hand-picked by Lambert from her personal closet. All net proceeds will benefit her charity, MuttNation Foundation, and support shelter pet adoption throughout the US.

eBay and country music superstar Miranda Lambert team up on a surprise charity for fans to celebrate her new album. Proceeds benefit the MuttNation Foundation in support of shelter pet adoption. Photo credit: Jamie Wright.

"Since October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month, I wanted to do something special to keep awareness strong," said Lambert who owns eight rescue dogs and is a tireless voice for shelter pets. "So, I'm opening my closet with an eBay auction of some of my favorite clothes, boots, and jewelry with all proceeds benefiting the MuttNation Foundation. I'm really excited about doing something that will make both my fans and the mutts happy. So come on in and try something on!"

Shoppers and fans will have two chances to score some of Lambert's favorite fashion items from her personal closet: the first auction series will run for 10 days, from October 31 beginning at 5pm PT through November 10 at 4pm PT, and the second wave will run from November 10 at 5pm PT through November 17 at 5pm PT at ebay.com/MuttNation. eBay shoppers who purchase the top 10 selling items will also receive an authenticity certificate hand-signed by Lambert.

Some of Lambert's fave items include:

GRLFRND Blue Denim Distressed Cut Off Jean Shorts

Blue Denim Distressed Cut Off Jean Shorts Free People Black Faux Leather Side Zip Shorts

Black Faux Leather Side Zip Shorts RE/DONE LEVI'S Faded Black Denim Skirt

Faded Black Denim Skirt rag & bone Black Suede "Denny" Skirt

Black Suede "Denny" Skirt Show Me Your Mumu White Floral Print Tie Strap Crop Top

White Floral Print Tie Strap Crop Top Isabel Marant Black Lamb Leather Studded Shorts

Black Lamb Leather Studded Shorts Saint Laurent Black Fringe Lamb Leather Mini Skirt

Black Fringe Lamb Leather Mini Skirt Alice + Olivia Pink Embroidered Sleeveless Dress

Pink Embroidered Sleeveless Dress Frye Grey Leather Fringe Detail Stacked Heel Ankle Boot

Grey Leather Fringe Detail Stacked Heel Ankle Boot Kendra Scott Gold-Colored Thin Metal Crescent Necklace

Additionally, one lucky fan can bid on the chance to meet Lambert with an ultra-exclusive meet and greet, and spend time with her at a show of their choosing during her 2020 Wildcard tour. Shoppers can bid on the VIP experience starting at 5pm on October 31, with the auction running through November 10 at 4pm PT1. Lambert's new album Wildcard is available now and for more information about her 2020 Wildcard tour, visit mirandalambert.com.

Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has raised nearly four million dollars since its inception to support animal shelters across the country, promote the adoption of shelter pets, educate the public about spay/neuter, and provide transportation for animals during times of natural disaster.

"Teaming up with Lambert on this sale is a special way for fans to join her as she gives back," said Nicole Colombo, Head of Fashion at eBay. "We're excited to celebrate the launch of her new album with this uniquely eBay sale, offering the rare opportunity for animal, country, and fashion lovers to get access to amazing, celebrity-loved items while making an impact."

Find something you love, or a great holiday gift for the Miranda fan in your life at https://www.ebay.com/MuttNation.

And don't forget to pick up, download, or stream Miranda's highly anticipated Wildcard album, featuring her latest single "It All Comes Out in the Wash," available in stores and online November 1st.

About the MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $912 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community, and the program is on-track to raise $1 billion by 2020.

www.charity.ebay.com.

By the Numbers

$102M raised in 2018

raised in 2018 66,000+ charities enrolled

$912M raised since 2003

1VIP Meet & Greet Auction Terms & Conditions: The highest bidder will get to meet Miranda Lambert at their choice of cities from the 27 tour stops on the U.S. & Canada Wildcard tour, 1/16/20 - 5/9/20. Tour stops are listed on Miranda's website, mirandalambert.com. Included for winner & guest: Meet & Greet before the show with Miranda, professional photo with Miranda, each person may bring one small item to be signed by Miranda. concert tickets to the show (seat location will be disclosed at experience), tickets & instructions for the meeting Miranda will be left at will call at the venue the day of the show and may be picked up with U.S. government recognized ID. No travel, lodging, food, parking or other items not specifically mentioned as included are part of this auction. One of the participants from this auction must be 18 years old or older. Their guest may be under 18 if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Names of the winner & guest required within 48 hours of auction's close and the names may not be changed. This experience may not be resold, and violation of this may result in forfeiture of the experience with no refund given. Winner & guest must not have been convicted of a felony & agree to provide information for a criminal background check. During the meet & greet, winner & guest are required to follow all instructions, with an understanding that not following the instructions may result in an end to the meet & greet at that time.

