eBay for Charity Partners with GLAAD to Celebrate Pride Month & the LGBTQ Community

From Monday, June 11 at 8 a.m. PDT – Thursday, June 21 at 8 a.m. PDT shoppers can visit eBay.com/GLAAD to enter a truly unique sweepstakes as well as bid on exclusive auction items and experiences donated by their favorite celebrities. 100% of proceeds from this campaign will benefit GLAAD, a nonprofit whose goal is to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance by working with content creators in film, television, music, digital, and more, as well as the news media, to ensure fair and accurate LGBTQ representation.

"In partnership with our employee-led Communities of Inclusion like United in Pride, which focuses on the LGBTQ community, we are committed to making our workplace safe, inclusive and free of judgement and discrimination for everyone at eBay," said Damien Hooper-Campbell eBay's Chief Diversity Officer. "By partnering with GLAAD through this charity campaign, it is yet another way we're able to help advocate, educate and celebrate diversity of the LGBTQ community within eBay and beyond."

Lunch with the Real Housewives

The cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is offering the chance for one lucky fan to dine in housewife style for the day and join them for a VIP lunch. GLAAD supporters and Housewives fans alike can enter via a sweepstakes by donating either $10, $25, $50 or $75 at eBay.com/GLAAD. Shoppers who enter the sweepstakes by donating a value higher than $50 will receive a PINTRILL pin at no charge. See below for more information on the PINTRILL pins.

Support GLAAD like a Celeb

Some of GLAAD's biggest celebrity supporters including Debra Messing, Iggy Azalea, Halsey, and more, have united to celebrate Pride Month by donating unique auction items/experiences, including:

Cast Autographed This Is Us "Pilot" Script

"Pilot" Script Two VIP Tickets and a Meet & Greet with Halsey

Will & Grace Photo with the Cast

Photo with the Cast Signed Costume from Iggy Azalea

One-on- One Lunch or Dinner with Yara Martinez

or Dinner with Two tickets and Meet & Greet with Melissa Etheridge

Wynonna Earp Blue Devils Cheerleading Uniform

Blue Devils Cheerleading Uniform VIP Meet & Greet Pass with Betty Who

Two Tour Costumes signed by Adam Lambert

NY Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Autographed Poster

Autographed Poster Two Tickets to Broadway's Acclaimed Kinky Boots

Alice and Olivia SUGAR BABIES Embroidered & Beaded Handbag by Stacey Bendet

Show Your Pride

Lastly, eBay for Charity has partnered with PINTRILL to design two limited-edition Pride-themed pins that will be available exclusively on eBay for Charity for $15 each. The designs include a "Love Is Love" pin and a "Rainbow" pin.

For more information about this campaign, please visit eBay.com/GLAAD. For more information about GLAAD, please visit GLAAD.org.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $810 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community. Visit eBay's For Sellers, For Nonprofits and My Causes pages to learn more about how you can work with eBay to support a good cause.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

