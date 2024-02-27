eBay Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Revenue of $2.6 billion , up 2% on an as-reported basis and up 3% on an FX-Neutral basis

Gross Merchandise Volume of $18.6 billion , up 2% on an as-reported basis and nearly flat on an FX-Neutral basis

GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per diluted sha re of $1.40 and $1.07 , respectively, on a continuing operations basis

GAAP an d Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.0% and 26.7%, respectively

Returned $379 million to shareholders in Q4, including $250 million of share repurchases and $129 million paid in cash dividends

In February 2024 , the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.27 per share, an 8% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The Board also authorized an additional $2.0 billion stock repurchase program, increasing the company's remaining stock repurchase authorization to $3.4 billion

"Last year, we made significant progress toward our vision to reinvent the future of ecommerce for enthusiasts," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. "Our organic GMV growth improved year-over-year during each quarter of 2023, while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our results demonstrate the strength of our strategy, and I'm proud of our accelerated pace of innovation as we work to fundamentally enhance the customer experience on eBay."

"I'm pleased that we met or exceeded expectations across our key financial metrics in Q4," said Steve Priest, Chief Financial Officer at eBay. "Our fortress balance sheet and durable financial model enabled us to invest in our strategic pillars while protecting earnings growth and delivering robust capital returns. I'm proud of the strong execution throughout 2023 and I'm confident our strategy will drive long-term shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $2.6 billion , up 2% on an as-reported basis and up 3% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis.

, up 2% on an as-reported basis and up 3% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $18.6 billion , up 2% on an as-reported basis and nearly flat on an FX-Neutral basis.

, up 2% on an as-reported basis and nearly flat on an FX-Neutral basis. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $728 million , or $1.40 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $560 million , or $1.07 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.0% and 26.7%, respectively.

Generated $123 million of operating cash flow and reported $(3) million of free cash flow.

of operating cash flow and reported of free cash flow. Returned $379 million to shareholders, including $250 million of share repurchases and $129 million paid in cash dividends.

Full Year Financial Highlights

Revenue was $10.1 billion , up 3% on an as-reported basis and up 4% on an FX-Neutral basis.

, up 3% on an as-reported basis and up 4% on an FX-Neutral basis. GMV was $73.2 billion , down 1% on an as-reported and FX-Neutral basis.

, down 1% on an as-reported and FX-Neutral basis. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $2.8 billion , or $5.21 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $2.3 billion , or $4.24 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin was 19.2% and 27.4%, respectively.

Generated $2.4 billion of operating cash flow and $2.0 billion of free cash flow.

of operating cash flow and of free cash flow. Returned $1.9 billion to shareholders, including $1.4 billion of share repurchases and $528 million paid in cash dividends.

Business Highlights

Revenue Initiatives

eBay's first-party advertising products delivered $368 million of revenue in the fourth quarter, up 33% on an as-reported basis and up 30% on an FX-Neutral basis.

of revenue in the fourth quarter, up 33% on an as-reported basis and up 30% on an FX-Neutral basis. The company's total advertising offerings generated $393 million of revenue in the fourth quarter, representing 2.1% of GMV.

Strategic Initiatives

In Q4, eBay opened its newest authentication center in Japan . The Tokyo -based hub provides an added layer of trust, enabling the company to authenticate luxury items on a global scale.

. The -based hub provides an added layer of trust, enabling the company to authenticate luxury items on a global scale. In the Motors Parts & Accessories category, eBay rolled out a multi-warehouse shipping optimization API to U.S. sellers, allowing buyers to see more accurate estimated delivery dates when purchasing from sellers with multiple warehouses.

During the quarter, eBay Motors introduced predictive maintenance for users with cars in My Garage. Leveraging eBay's database of more than 100 million vehicles, this capability offers AI-driven auto part recommendations based on a specific vehicle's mileage.

eBay announced a commercial agreement and investment in sports trading card company COMC. The deal expands COMC's technology-based listing and management model and offers collectors a more extensive selection and improved listing capabilities.

During the quarter, eBay completed the global rollout of its enhanced background removal tool, which leverages AI to effortlessly remove visual background "noise" from product images.

eBay launched a new generative AI-powered social caption generator, making social sharing easier for sellers.

The company introduced combined shipping with eBay International Shipping, enabling buyers to purchase multiple items from one seller and pay reduced shipping costs.

Impact

eBay published its fourth annual Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure report, showing eBay's continued commitment to climate disclosure, assessment and planning.

eBay was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing the company for its commitment to sustainability and responsible business.

eBay for Charity contributed more than $43 million globally in Q4 and nearly $162 million throughout 2023.

globally in Q4 and nearly throughout 2023. In Q4, the eBay Foundation hosted its second annual Giving Week encouraging eBayers around the world to donate, volunteer and connect with local communities. In a single week, employees donated more than $660 thousand to more than a thousand different causes in 25 countries.

to more than a thousand different causes in 25 countries. In 2023, the eBay Foundation granted more than $19 million to nonprofit organizations advancing inclusive entrepreneurship.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages)



Fourth Quarter



Full Year





2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change eBay Inc.















Net revenues $ 2,562 $ 2,510 $ 52 2 % $ 10,112 $ 9,795 $ 317 3 % GAAP – Continuing Operations















Net Income (loss) $ 728 $ 671 $ 57 8 % $ 2,775 $ (1,274) $ 4,049 ** Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.40 $ 1.23 $ 0.17 13 % $ 5.21 $ (2.28) $ 7.49 ** Non-GAAP – Continuing Operations















Net income $ 560 $ 581 $ (21) (4) % $ 2,260 $ 2,312 $ (52) (2) % Earnings per diluted share $ 1.07 $ 1.07 $ — — % $ 4.24 $ 4.11 $ 0.13 3 % ** Not meaningful

Other Selected Financial and Operational Results

Operating margin – GAAP operating margin decreased to 16.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 22.5% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 26.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 29.9% for the same period last year.

Taxes – The GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.4%, compared to 19.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 16.5% (1) .

. Cash flow – The company generated $123 million of operating cash flow and reported $(3) million of free cash flow from continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2023.

of operating cash flow and reported of free cash flow from continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2023. Capital returns – The company repurchased $250 million of its common stock, or 6 million shares, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's total repurchase authorization remaining as of December 31, 2023 was approximately $1.4 billion . The company also paid cash dividends of $129 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

of its common stock, or 6 million shares, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's total repurchase authorization remaining as of was approximately . The company also paid cash dividends of during the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents and non-equity investments – The company's cash and cash equivalents and non-equity investments portfolio totaled $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2023 .

Business Outlook

eBay is providing the following guidance for the first quarter 2024.

In billions, except per share data and percentages Q1 2024 Guidance Revenue $2.50 - $2.54 FX-Neutral Y/Y Growth 0% - 2%



Diluted GAAP EPS $0.86 - $0.90



Diluted Non-GAAP EPS $1.19 - $1.23

Dividend Declaration

eBay's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2024 .

(1) We use a non-GAAP effective tax rate for evaluating our operating results. Based on our current long-term projections, we are using a non-GAAP tax rate of 16.5%. This non-GAAP tax rate could change for various reasons including significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate.

eBay Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(In millions) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,985

$ 2,154 Short-term investments 2,556

2,625 Equity investment in Adevinta 4,474

2,692 Customer accounts and funds receivable 1,013

763 Other current assets 988

1,056 Total current assets 11,016

9,290 Long-term investments 1,133

1,797 Property and equipment, net 1,243

1,238 Goodwill 4,267

4,262 Operating lease right-of-use assets 493

513 Deferred tax assets 3,089

3,169 Other assets 379

581 Total assets $ 21,620

$ 20,850 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 750

$ 1,150 Accounts payable 267

261 Customer accounts and funds payable 1,054

768 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,196

1,866 Income taxes payable 253

226 Total current liabilities 4,520

4,271 Operating lease liabilities 387

418 Deferred tax liabilities 2,408

2,245 Long-term debt 6,973

7,721 Other liabilities 936

1,042 Total liabilities 15,224

15,697 Total stockholders' equity 6,396

5,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,620

$ 20,850

eBay Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In millions, except per share amounts) Net revenues $ 2,562

$ 2,510

$ 10,112

$ 9,795 Cost of net revenues (1) 710

681

2,833

2,680 Gross profit 1,852

1,829

7,279

7,115 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing (1) 573

554

2,217

2,136 Product development (1) 399

340

1,544

1,330 General and administrative (1) 365

288

1,196

963 Provision for transaction losses 101

81

360

332 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4

1

21

4 Total operating expenses 1,442

1,264

5,338

4,765 Income from operations 410

565

1,941

2,350 Interest and other:













Gain (loss) on equity investments and warrant, net 636

319

1,832

(3,786) Interest expense (65)

(62)

(263)

(235) Interest income and other, net 50

7

197

70 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,031

829

3,707

(1,601) Income tax benefit (provision) (303)

(158)

(932)

327 Income (loss) from continuing operations 728

671

2,775

(1,274) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (4)

1

(8)

5 Net income (loss) $ 724

$ 672

$ 2,767

$ (1,269)















Income (loss) per share – basic:













Continuing operations $ 1.41

$ 1.24

$ 5.24

$ (2.28) Discontinued operations (0.01)

0.00

(0.02)

0.01 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 1.40

$ 1.24

$ 5.22

$ (2.27)















Income (loss) per share – diluted:













Continuing operations $ 1.40

$ 1.23

$ 5.21

$ (2.28) Discontinued operations (0.01)

0.00

(0.02)

0.01 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 1.39

$ 1.23

$ 5.19

$ (2.27)















Weighted average shares:













Basic 518

541

530

558 Diluted 521

544

533

558















(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of net revenues $ 13

$ 13

$ 53

$ 51 Sales and marketing 24

16

92

73 Product development 70

62

272

222 General and administrative 42

37

158

148

$ 149

$ 128

$ 575

$ 494

eBay Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In millions) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 724

$ 672

$ 2,767

$ (1,269) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 4

(1)

8

(5) Adjustments:













Provision for transaction losses 101

81

360

332 Depreciation and amortization 98

107

403

442 Stock-based compensation 149

128

575

494 Loss (gain) on investments and other, net 1

14

(5)

21 Deferred income taxes 160

27

255

(780) Change in fair value of warrant (190)

(16)

(150)

230 Change in fair value of equity investment in Adevinta (451)

(282)

(1,782)

2,691 Change in fair value of equity investment in Adyen —

—

—

261 Change in fair value of equity investment in Gmarket 13

(5)

96

294 Change in fair value of equity investment in KakaoBank (13)

(28)

(2)

293 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition effects (473)

(11)

(94)

(377) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 123

686

2,431

2,627 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities (1)

(2)

(5)

(373) Net cash provided by operating activities 122

684

2,426

2,254 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (126)

(153)

(456)

(449) Purchases of investments (3,267)

(3,311)

(13,874)

(18,534) Maturities and sales of investments 3,003

2,379

14,502

20,626 Proceeds from sale of shares in Adevinta —

8

—

8 Proceeds from sale of shares in Adyen —

—

—

800 Proceeds from sale of shares in KakaoBank 105

—

106

287 Acquisition of TCGplayer, net of cash acquired —

(208)

—

(208) Other 5

(9)

(38)

(71) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities (280)

(1,294)

240

2,459 Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities —

—

—

2 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (280)

(1,294)

240

2,461 Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 35

32

83

87 Repurchases of common stock (283)

(315)

(1,401)

(3,143) Payments for taxes related to net share settlements of restricted stock units and awards (35)

(30)

(171)

(160) Payments for dividends (129)

(119)

(528)

(489) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net —

1,143

—

1,143 Repayment of debt —

—

(1,150)

(1,355) Net funds receivable and payable activity 33

33

717

125 Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities (379)

744

(2,450)

(3,792) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21

32

5

(57) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (516)

166

221

866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,009

2,106

2,272

1,406 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,493

$ 2,272

$ 2,493

$ 2,272

eBay Inc. Unaudited Summary of Consolidated Net Revenues



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(In millions, except percentages) Total net revenues (1)(2) $ 2,562

$ 2,500

$ 2,540

$ 2,510

$ 2,510 Current quarter vs prior year quarter 2 %

5 %

5 %

1 %

(4) % Percent from international 50 %

50 %

50 %

50 %

51 %



















(1) Hedge gain/(loss) $ 11

$ 2

$ 14

$ 29

$ 89 (2) Foreign currency impact $ 63

$ 43

$ (9)

$ (45)

$ (67)

eBay Inc. Unaudited Supplemental Operating Data



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(In millions, except percentages) Active Buyers (1) 132

132

132

133

134 Current quarter vs prior year quarter (2) %

(3) %

(4) %

(7) %

(9) % Active Buyers excluding GittiGidiyor and TCGplayer (2) 131

131

131

131

132 Current quarter vs prior year quarter (1) %

(1) %

(3) %

(5) %

(8) %



















Gross Merchandise Volume (3)

















U.S. $ 8,891

$ 8,638

$ 8,702

$ 9,010

$ 8,894 Current quarter vs prior year quarter 0 %

(1) %

(3) %

(3) %

(9) % International $ 9,700

$ 9,353

$ 9,512

$ 9,400

$ 9,333 Current quarter vs prior year quarter 4 %

4 %

(1) %

(7) %

(15) % Total Gross Merchandise Volume $ 18,591

$ 17,991

$ 18,214

$ 18,410

$ 18,227 Current quarter vs prior year quarter 2 %

2 %

(2) %

(5) %

(12) %





(1) Active Buyers consist of all buyers who paid for a transaction on our platforms within the previous 12-month period. Buyers may register more than once, and as a result, may have more than one account. (2) On June 20, 2022 we announced the closure of our marketplace business in Turkey, GittiGidiyor. On October 31, 2022, we completed the acquisition of TCGplayer. (3) Gross Merchandise Volume consists of the total value of all paid transactions between users on our platforms during the applicable period inclusive of shipping fees and taxes.

eBay Inc.

Business Outlook

The guidance figures provided below and elsewhere in this press release are forward-looking statements, reflect a number of estimates, assumptions and other uncertainties, and are approximate in nature because the company's future performance is difficult to predict. Such guidance is based on information available on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update it.

The company's future performance involves risks and uncertainties, and the company's actual results could differ materially from the information below and elsewhere in this press release. Some of the factors that could affect the company's operating results are set forth under the caption "Forward-Looking Statements" above in this press release. More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting eBay's investor relations website at https://investors.ebayinc.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

eBay Inc.



Three Months Ending

March 31, 2024 (In billions, except per share amounts) GAAP

Non-GAAP (a) Net revenues $2.50 - $2.54

$2.50 - $2.54 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.86 - $0.90

$1.19 - $1.23







(a) Estimated non-GAAP amounts above for the three months ending March 31, 2024 reflect adjustments that exclude the estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $8 million, estimated stock-based compensation expense and associated employer payroll tax expense of approximately $145 - $155 million, and estimated adjustment between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rate of approximately $25 - $35 million. The estimated GAAP diluted EPS above does not assume any gains or losses on our equity investments.

eBay Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP effective tax rate, free cash flow and figures in this press release presented on an "FX-Neutral basis." These non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a continuing operations basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These measures should only be used to evaluate the company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release, except for figures in this press release presented on an "FX-Neutral basis," can be found in the tables included in this press release. For figures in this press release reported on an "FX-Neutral basis," the company calculates the year-over-year impact of foreign currency movements using prior period foreign currency rates, excluding hedging activity, applied to current year transactional currency amounts.

These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses, or net purchases of property and equipment, as the case may be, that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. In addition, because the company has historically reported certain non-GAAP results to investors, the company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the company's financial reporting.

For its internal budgeting process, and as discussed further below, the company's management uses financial measures that do not include stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation, amortization or impairment of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, amortization of deferred tax assets associated with the realignment of its legal structure and related foreign exchange effects, significant gains or losses from the disposal/acquisition of a business, certain gains and losses on investments including changes in fair value, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of any related foreign exchange derivative instruments, gains or losses associated with a warrant agreement that the company entered into with Adyen, restructuring-related charges and the income taxes associated with the foregoing. In addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, the company's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures in reviewing the financial results of the company.

The company excludes the following items from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP effective tax rate:

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. This expense consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock and employee stock purchases. The company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that management does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. The related employer payroll taxes are dependent on the company's stock price and the vesting of restricted stock by employees and the timing and size of stock option exercises, over which management has limited to no control, and as such management does not believe it correlates to the company's operation of the business.

Amortization or impairment of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, certain amortization of deferred tax assets and related foreign exchange effects, significant gains or losses and transaction expenses from the acquisition or disposal of a business and certain gains or losses on investments. The company incurs amortization or impairment of acquired intangible assets and goodwill in connection with acquisitions and may incur significant gains or losses from the acquisition or disposal of a business and therefore excludes these amounts from its non-GAAP measures. The company also excludes certain gains and losses on investments. The company excludes the non-cash amortization of deferred tax assets associated with the realignment of its legal structure, which is not reduced by the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and related foreign exchange effects. The company excludes these items because management does not believe they correlate to the ongoing operating results of the company's business.

Restructuring. These charges consist of expenses for employee severance and other exit and disposal costs. The company excludes significant restructuring charges primarily because management does not believe they are reflective of ongoing operating results.

Other certain significant gains, losses, or charges that are not indicative of the company's core operating results. These are significant gains, losses, or charges during a period that are the result of isolated events or transactions which have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly or be repeated in the future. The company excludes these amounts from its results primarily because management does not believe they are indicative of its current or ongoing operating results. These amounts include changes in fair value and the related change in foreign currency exchange rates of equity securities with readily determinable fair values, globally.

Change in fair market value of warrant. These are gains or losses associated with a warrant agreement that the company entered into with Adyen, which are attributable to changes in fair value during the period.

Income tax effects and adjustments. We use a non-GAAP tax rate for evaluating our operating results. Based on our current long-term projections, we are using a non-GAAP tax rate of 16.5%. This non-GAAP tax rate could change for various reasons including significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate.

In addition to the non-GAAP measures discussed above, the company also uses free cash flow. Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less purchases of property and equipment. The company considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of property, buildings, and equipment, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in the company's business, make strategic acquisitions, repurchase stock and pay dividends. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company's cash balance for the period and does not exclude certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements.

eBay Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income*



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In millions, except percentages) GAAP operating income $ 410

$ 565

$ 1,941

$ 2,350 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 151

130

587

507 Amortization of acquired intangible assets within cost of net revenues and operating expenses 9

5

35

9 Restructuring 99

—

141

— Legal matters 15

50

65

50 Other general and administrative expenses 2

—

3

23 Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments 276

185

831

589 Non-GAAP operating income $ 686

$ 750

$ 2,772

$ 2,939















GAAP operating margin 16.0 %

22.5 %

19.2 %

24.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 26.7 %

29.9 %

27.4 %

30.0 % *Presented on a continuing operations basis

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 1,031

$ 829

$ 3,707

$ (1,601) GAAP (provision) benefit for income taxes (303)

(158)

(932)

327 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 728

$ 671

$ 2,775

$ (1,274) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) from continuing operations:













Non-GAAP operating income from continuing operations adjustments (see table above) $ 276

$ 185

$ 831

$ 589 Change in fair value of equity investment in Adevinta (451)

(282)

(1,782)

2,691 Change in fair market value of warrant (190)

(16)

(150)

230 Change in fair market value of other equity investments 18

(18)

113

645 Realized change in fair market value of equity investments (13)

(2)

(13)

216 Other significant gains, losses or charges —

—

—

(1) Income tax effects and adjustments 192

43

486

(784) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 560

$ 581

$ 2,260

$ 2,312















Diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per share:













GAAP $ 1.40

$ 1.23

$ 5.21

$ (2.28) Non-GAAP $ 1.07

$ 1.07

$ 4.24

$ 4.11 Shares used in GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share calculation 521

544

533

558 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted net income per share calculation 521

544

533

562















GAAP effective tax rate – Continuing operations 29.4 %

19.1 %

25.1 %

20.4 % Income tax effects and adjustments to net income (loss) from continuing operations (12.9) %

(2.6) %

(8.6) %

(3.9) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate – Continuing operations 16.5 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In millions) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 123

$ 686

$ 2,431

$ 2,627 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (126)

(153)

(456)

(449) Free cash flow $ (3)

$ 533

$ 1,975

$ 2,178

