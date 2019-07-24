eBay Launches Multi-User Account Access and Terapeak Pricing Insights to Unlock Seller Productivity; Significantly Strengthens Seller Protections

Multi-User Account Access - Starting today, all sellers* will be able to grant access to their Seller Hub in a more private and secure way. Sellers can now add employees or delegates to perform seller activities on their behalf without giving full access to their eBay account. Listings will be the first capability to roll out. Sellers will be able to delegate editing, drafting and publishing access for their listings to their employees. This provides both users — the seller and the employee — added security and privacy for their eBay account. Later this year, we will enable more permissions including shipping support for sellers to delegate. eBay is among the first ecommerce companies to enable this feature at scale, beginning with this roll out in the U.S.

New Seller Protections

eBay announced considerable new actions they are taking with regard to seller protections .

"Our sellers have told us that we need to do more to have their backs when they do everything right but something still goes wrong," said Wendy Jones, Senior Vice President, Global Operations. "We're committed to making significant investments in protecting our sellers and I'm delighted that today we're announcing these new protections."

For top-rated sellers located in the US and who offer 30-day returns, eBay is introducing two new financial protections. First, eBay will issue a seller invoice credit to cover return label cost if a buyer makes a false "item not as described" claim. Second, eBay will now allow these sellers to issue partial refunds for all items that are returned damaged. These protections will be live in the U.S. on October 1, 2019.

The Company is also making it easier for all sellers to report buyers who violate eBay policies and has created a simple, clear set of consequences if something does go wrong. These protections are rolling out in the U.S. now.

Managed Delivery

Today, eBay also announced Managed Delivery, a cost-effective fulfillment service to launch next year, beginning in the U.S., that will provide shoppers faster and more reliable delivery on millions of popular products. The initiative will enable sellers with high-volume inventory to meet rising consumer expectations while reducing cost and complexity. Managed Delivery will provide sellers the ability to store, pack and ship their products through expert logistics partners managed by eBay. The new service allows sellers to store inventory closer to buyers in strategically located warehouses across the country, resulting in faster delivery time and lower shipping costs.

eBay Open

Each year eBay brings together more than 1,500 sellers to learn about the newest updates to eBay and breakout sessions focused on managing, growing and converting their business. Today, eBay kicks-off its fourth annual eBay Open "seller-bration" in Las Vegas.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.3 billion plus listings

eBay has 182 million active buyers worldwide

71% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

2/3 of eBay packages in the U.S. are delivered within three business days or less

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

90% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

63% of the eBay platform involves a mobile touchpoint

476 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

*Multi-User Account Access is rolling out to all U.S. sellers that are opt-ed into Seller Hub.

**Terapeak Product Research is rolling out to all U.S. sellers that have a Basic, Premium, Anchor and Enterprise eBay Store Subscription.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

