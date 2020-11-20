eBay Lights Up a Virtual Holiday Market to Bring Unique Gifts from Small Businesses to Shoppers at Home

The superstar lineup of small businesses on The Holiday Marketplace include:

Breedlove Beauty Co. ( Baton Rouge, LA ): Take the complexity out of skin care and shop this handmade, all-natural, premium beauty line for minimal makeup look.

( ): Take the complexity out of skin care and shop this handmade, all-natural, premium beauty line for minimal makeup look. Burbank Sportscards ( Burbank, CA ): Check out their millions of collectible cards that are the perfect gift to give to all of the sports fans in your life.

( ): Check out their millions of collectible cards that are the perfect gift to give to all of the sports fans in your life. Dippity and Snark ( Akron, OH ): Shop cute and punny hand drawn cards, stationery, stickers and illustrated gifts to spread some holiday cheer.

( ): Shop cute and punny hand drawn cards, stationery, stickers and illustrated gifts to spread some holiday cheer. Hops and Nuts ( Greensboro, NC ): Enjoy handcrafted nuts to complement the perfect pour - great for entertaining, gifting, snacking or in holiday recipes.

( ): Enjoy handcrafted nuts to complement the perfect pour - great for entertaining, gifting, snacking or in holiday recipes. Linda's Stuff ( Hatboro, PA ): Score authentic, designer gifts at seriously great prices for the luxe lover in your life.

( ): Score authentic, designer gifts at seriously great prices for the luxe lover in your life. Sarge & Red's ( Harpers Ferry, WV ): Give the gift of nostalgia with this seriously sweet collection of vintage toys and games.

( ): Give the gift of nostalgia with this seriously sweet collection of vintage toys and games. Sole Supremacy ( Newark, CA ): Find your next dream pair of kicks from the extensive collection of Air Jordan, Nike, and adidas.

( ): Find your next dream pair of kicks from the extensive collection of Air Jordan, Nike, and adidas. Sweetlees Boutique ( Mason, MI ): Shop plus size fashion, cute home accessories, stocking stuffers and more -- your gifting needs are in the bag.

( ): Shop plus size fashion, cute home accessories, stocking stuffers and more -- your gifting needs are in the bag. Sweet Pea Spices ( Dallas, TX ): Make your holiday recipes sweet or savory with these spice collections, including hard-to-find regional favorites.

Now through December, shoppers can also follow @eBay on Instagram where these sellers will conduct weekly takeovers to share expert gift picks for a range of budgets and personas, as well as a behind-the-scenes look into their holiday hustles.

"Many of our sellers rely on in-person events for an extra sales boost this time of year, and buyers look forward to holiday markets for gift inspiration," said Jordan Sweetnam, Senior Vice President and General Manager for eBay's North America Market. "In a year where many holiday shopping traditions will look very different, eBay helps to give our sellers new ways to connect with buyers who want to find one-of-a-kind gifts and support small businesses."

"The closure of holiday markets severely affects my small business - 70 percent of my holiday sales stems from them," said Danielle Capotosto, owner of Dippity and Snark. "The holiday marketplace from eBay is a great opportunity to reach new customers. I'm leaning heavily on online sales and my eBay store this season!"

eBay, a partner to small businesses everywhere for the past 25 years, has taken extra steps to implement support and relief for sellers during these unprecedented times. Most recently, eBay developed " Up & Running ," an accelerator program that helped Main Street retailers without an e-commerce presence transition to selling online - representing a pledge of up to $100 million in support for small businesses across North America.

This holiday season, shop small and discover unique gifts on The Holiday Marketplace . For even more gift ideas from thousands of small businesses across the country, visit eBay.com .

