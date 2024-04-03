eBay Motors drops collection of iconic memorabilia from Ken Block's storied motorsports career

In a nod to Ken's racing number, the drop includes 43 collectibles representing his projects through the years, from dinged-up wheels featured on the "Hoonicorn" in Gymkhana 10 and the "Hoonitron" in Electrikhana One and Two, to the hood, bumper and race suit from Ken's 2015 Global RallyCross Championship campaign. Beyond Ken's personal collection, fans can also purchase limited-run apparel designed in collaboration with Block House Racing.

"Ken Block was an undeniable inspiration to car lovers and fans everywhere -- he united automotive and pop culture in a way that no one else could," said Chris Prill, Global VP of eBay Motors. "We are deeply honored to partner with the Block family and support Ken's commitment to the community by connecting our enthusiasts to his legacy through these one-of-one pieces."

From co-founding skate apparel brand, DC Shoes, to launching a standout rally career and captivating audiences with his sensational Gymkhana drives, Ken Block personified the joy of "living life to the fullest." Beyond his performance in a race car, he is remembered for expanding motorsports to new audiences and uplifting the exceptionally ambitious who may lack the proper support system for growth and success.

"Ken was passionate about motorsports, action sports, creative arts and giving back to those communities. We founded 43 Institute after his passing to carry on his empowerment of others," said Lucy Block, Ken's wife, pro rally driver and Block House Racing principal. "Opening our archives for the first time with eBay Motors and sharing a piece of his career with fans is the perfect way to honor his legacy."

All proceeds from the auction will benefit 43 Institute , which creates paths of opportunity in motorsports, action sports and creative arts for the next generation of aspiring talent, regardless of their financial means. To bid on this one-of-a-kind collection, head to www.ebay.com/KenBlock today, April 3, 2024 through April 13, 2024.

