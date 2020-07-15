eBay Motors Mobile App Launches Escrow and New Chat Features

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Motors , one of the world's largest marketplaces for all things automotive, is elevating its user experience with the addition of escrow services and chat features. To give buyers and sellers added security when buying a vehicle and parts and accessories online, eBay has partnered with Escrow.com , the leading provider of secure online payments, to make the services available on eBay Motors and in the eBay Motors App . Additionally, eBay is launching two new chat features within the app allowing auto aficionados to interact with one another and with sellers to discuss vehicles and live listings.

eBay Motors’ new escrow and chat features secure and elevate the user experience while connecting auto enthusiasts like never before.

A look at what's new

eBay Motors has long been a destination for everyone from consumers in search of their new commuter car and sellers looking to earn extra cash by selling their vehicle, to die-hard enthusiasts on the hunt for the perfect ride. With the latest additions to the app's suite of features and services, each transaction will be ultra-secure and app users can connect with one another like never before.

New escrow services

As more car owners and enthusiasts sell or shop for vehicles from home, eBay and Escrow.com are providing automotive buyers and sellers with a simplified, trusted experience when they opt to pay or get paid via Escrow.com. Buyers can rest assured funds are protected until they have inspected and accepted the vehicle, just as sellers can more safely reach and transact with buyers over long distances. More information on how escrow services work can be found here .

"We are thrilled to have partnered with eBay to offer Escrow.com for more secure online transactions. Our partnership comes at a time when online security is of the utmost importance," said Jackson Elsegood, General Manager at Escrow.com. "Auto enthusiasts want the assurance of buying safely online. Escrow.com protects eBay Motors customers on those transactions that matter, such as cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs, Powersports and more. From start to finish, each transaction runs smoothly and securely, while buyers and sellers receive equal levels of protection throughout the entire sales process. The Escrow.com experience ensures both parties' payments are protected and professionally handled."

"At eBay Motors, we strive to always deliver the most trusted and easy experience for our customers," said Ron Jaiven, General Manager of eBay Vehicles. "With the introduction of Escrow.com, we're evolving how users shop on our platform in a way that is unrivaled in the market, and completely changes how users buy and sell cars on our platform."

Upleveled chat features

New functionality facilitates conversations between buyers, sellers and the eBay Motors app community at large in an entirely new way. Potential buyers can chat with sellers quickly and easily to discuss a specific vehicle and price, while the broader user base of enthusiasts and casual users can comment on current listings, their favorite cars and their overall passion for everything automotive.

Seller Chat: New functionality allows potential buyers to connect with sellers directly via the app to ask questions about a listing, and with pre-written conversation starter sentences that facilitate interaction, buyers are encouraged to learn more and negotiate directly online.

New functionality allows potential buyers to connect with sellers directly via the app to ask questions about a listing, and with pre-written conversation starter sentences that facilitate interaction, buyers are encouraged to learn more and negotiate directly online.

Community: Auto enthusiasts can share their passion for cars and everything automotive via the new Community section within the eBay Motors app. Any enthusiast can comment on current listings they find interesting using text or emojis to spark conversations with other users.

These features follow the release of the new eBay Motors App in December of 2019, which introduced an entirely re-envisioned user experience enabling both buyers and sellers to harness the power of eBay's marketplace, such as listing a vehicle using a license plate photo; AI-powered image sorting; and featured searches.

Learn more here about eBay Motors with Escrow.com and how the process works to make buying and selling online easier and more safe. Download the eBay Motors app today via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

About Escrow.com

Winner of the BBB Torch Award for Ethics for Silicon Valley, San Francisco and the Bay Area, Escrow.com is the leading provider of secure online payments and online transaction management for consumers and businesses on the Internet, having safely processed over US$4 billion in transactions. Founded by Fidelity in 1999, Escrow.com reduces the risk of fraud by acting as a trusted third party that collects, holds and disburses funds according to buyer and seller instructions.

Escrow.com is a subsidiary of twelve-time Webby Award winning Freelancer.com , the world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace by number of users and jobs posted. Freelancer Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX: FLN.

About eBay Motors

eBay Motors (www.ebay.com/motors), a part of eBay (Nasdaq: EBAY), one of the world's largest marketplaces for buying and selling all things automotive. The site offers everyday cars for everyday drivers, as well as collector cars, motorcycles, auto parts and accessories.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection.

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ebay.com

