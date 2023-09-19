eBay Open 2023 Gold Sponsor, Asendia USA, will showcase global shipping solutions for sellers

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Asendia USA is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at eBay Open 2023, an event designed for eBay sellers with opportunities for networking, learning more from keynote speakers, and exploring new partnerships. This will mark Asendia USA's second appearance at the event, highlighting its superb relationship with eBay and commitment to supporting sellers in expanding their reach to a global audience.

The event is scheduled to take place concurrently at four separate eBay Open Studios locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Phoenix on September 26, 2023, from 5 PM8 PM in the respective local time. Asendia USA's booth will be centrally located in each of the exhibition areas, affording attendees with a relatively intimate space to easily access and discover more information about its global shipping solutions for eBay sellers.

At eBay Open 2023, Asendia USA's agenda will be focused on brand exposure and showcasing the terrific partnership with eBay that has come to form over the years. As a trusted partner of eBay, Asendia USA offers reliable international shipping solutions, with an emphasis on speed and customer satisfaction, to support e-commerce retailers and sellers in expanding their reach to a global audience.

Along with the in-person events, eBay Open 2023 will also feature a virtual component, allowing attendees to participate and engage remotely. The virtual event will run from September 27-29, 2023, from 8 AM to 2 PM PST each day. Sellers who are unable to attend in person can still benefit from the valuable insights and networking opportunities that eBay Open has to offer.

"Providing eBay sellers with reliable global shipping solutions is at the heart of our partnership with eBay," says Douglas Longobardi, Executive Vice President, Sales, Asendia USA. "We're proud to be a Gold Sponsor at eBay Open 2023, where we can showcase our commitment to providing top-notch shipping solutions to all eBay sellers".

"We're dedicated to helping eBay sellers expand their reach globally," says Mark Feinstein, Sr. Vice President, Business Development for Asendia USA. "We look forward to engaging with attendees, sharing insights, and demonstrating how Asendia USA can play a pivotal role in improving their international shipping strategies".

Asendia USA is proud to be part of eBay Open 2023, continuing its commitment to supporting e-commerce sellers in growing their businesses on a global scale. Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and the chance to learn more about Asendia USA's reliable shipping solutions.

