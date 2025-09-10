eBay Puts Circular Fashion on Runways Around the World

Moschino, Eckhaus Latta, Ottolinger, Conner Ives and more commit to adding pre-loved fashion to their runways throughout fashion month

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The momentum behind pre-loved fashion is accelerating as eBay announces the next chapter of the eBay Endless Runway initiative. For the first time, more than a dozen leading designers from all four fashion capitals – New York, London, Milan and Paris – are incorporating pre-loved pieces into their S/S2026 runway shows, including Moschino, Eckhaus Latta, Conner Ives, Ottolinger, and more. They join eBay – hosting its own pre-loved fashion shows in New York and London for a second year – in cementing a role for pre-owned fashion during the industry's busiest month.

More than a dozen leading designers from New York, London, Milan and Paris - including Moschino, ERDEM, Kallmeyer, and Eckhaus Latta - have joined the eBay Endless Runway initiative by incorporating pre-loved pieces into their S/S2026 runway shows.

Participating designers by city include:

New York : Altuzarra, Eckhaus Latta, Kallmeyer, LUAR

: Altuzarra, Eckhaus Latta, Kallmeyer, LUAR London : ERDEM, Ahluwalia, Conner Ives

: ERDEM, Ahluwalia, Milan : Moschino, Francesco Murano , Institution by Galib Gassanoff

: Moschino, , Institution by Galib Gassanoff Paris : Ottolinger, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Burc Akyol

"By partnering with the industry's incredible fashion councils as well as a slate of designers, eBay Endless Runway proves that pre-loved fashion belongs on the industry's biggest stages," said Alexis Hoopes, VP of Global Fashion at eBay. "We believe the potential of circular fashion is truly endless, and there is no better place to showcase that potential than on the runways of fashion month."

eBay Endless Runway is an official partner of major fashion councils including the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the British Fashion Council (BFC), and Fédération de la Mode Circulaire (FMC). In 2025, the pre-loved and resale apparel market reached $256 billion, with projections topping $356 billion by 2029.1 eBay Endless Runway represents a defining moment for the industry and displays a powerful global endorsement from fashion's top ranks supporting eBay's mission to champion circularity and shape a more sustainable, fashionable future. Once again, eBay will host its own live, shoppable eBay Endless Runway shows in New York and London, streaming on Instagram and on eBay Live – where viewers can shop the looks in real time and actively participate in the circular economy while discovering covetable pre-loved designer fashion that feels better than new.

eBay Endless Runway New York

Curated by eBay's Resident Stylist Brie Welch and hosted by fashion writer and creator of NEVERWORNS Liana Satenstein, the event will feature pre-loved runway looks sourced on eBay, including top NYFW names like Altuzarra, Eckhaus Latta, Kallmeyer, LUAR, alongside archival pieces from the '90s through today in homage to eBay's 30th anniversary. Shoppers can tune in September 10, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET to shop the looks HERE via eBay Live or Instagram at @ebay. All proceeds from the New York show will benefit the CFDA Foundation, a non-for profit organization with a focus on the future growth and success of American fashion designers.

eBay Endless Runway London

Curated by eBay UK's Resident Stylist Amy Bannerman, the event will showcase pre-loved runway looks sourced on eBay, featuring designs from some of LFW's most prominent names. Shoppers can tune in on September 18, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. BST to watch and shop the looks HERE via eBay Live or on Instagram at @ebay. All proceeds from the London show will benefit the BFC Foundation, supporting the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on education, grant-giving and business mentoring.

Follow @ebay on Instagram and TikTok for more information on eBay Endless Runway.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2024, eBay enabled $75 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

1 Value of the secondhand apparel market worldwide from 2021 to 2029: Statista