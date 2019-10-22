eBay Unveils "Holiday Jargon Jar," Turns Retailers' Overused Holiday Chatter into Charity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, eBay committed to some much needed holiday chill to give shoppers a break from the stress-inducing creep that starts as soon as a hint of fall is in the air.

eBay is introducing the “Holiday Jargon Jar,” which turns incessant chatter into meaningful charity. From merry and mistletoe to ‘tis and ‘twas, the virtual jar donates a dollar every time a retailer overuses seasonal buzzwords on Twitter (up to $50,000). All proceeds of the Jargon Jar will benefit SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors who help small businesses achieve their goals.

How it Works : eBay will scan Twitter for the top 100 holiday buzzwords from 2,000 major brands, using a combination of algorithms and the human eye. Each time a retailer uses one of these predetermined words, $1 will be added to the Jargon Jar (up to $50,000 ). Consumers can join in too by tagging instances of #HolidayJargon IRL, and following @HolidayJargon on Twitter.

Follow the Holiday Jargon Jar on Twitter at @HolidayJargon to see how much chatter we're turning into cha-ching for charity. For more information, check out ebayinc.com/HolidayJargonJar.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 11,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2018, SCORE volunteers helped to create 32,387 new businesses and 103,300 non-owner jobs. For more information, visit SCORE at www.score.org .

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $912 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community, and the program is on-track to raise $1 billion by 2020.

www.charity.ebay.com .

About Retail Revival

eBay's Retail Revival program helps local business owners to sell their unique inventory in a global marketplace, while strengthening ties within their local business community. The program offers participating businesses a range of trainings, support services and resources to help them grow on eBay. To date, 400+ participating businesses have sold nearly 600K items to buyers in 162 countries to date, generating over $15M in revenue.

