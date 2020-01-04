Ebb Therapeutics Debuts First-of-its-Kind Wearable Technology at CES 2020 to Help Consumers Manage Sleeplessness

THE RESEARCH Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric Nofzinger spent 35 years studying the brain mechanisms of healthy sleep. Studies suggest that reduction in metabolic activity in the frontal cortex (the thinking part of the brain) is key to the restorative properties of sleep. Meanwhile, higher-than-normal activity when the body is at rest leads to hyperarousal, which is often associated with clinical complaints of not being able to turn off one's mind when trying to sleep. While Director of the Sleep Neuroimaging Research Program at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Dr. Nofzinger discovered that when the forehead is cooled, brain activity decreases and the mind can relax. This finding inspired Ebb.

"Sleeplessness is an epidemic. More than ever, people are struggling with being able to 'turn off' their minds in order to get to sleep," said Dr. Nofzinger. "Lack of sleep can have a dire effect on one's ability to function mentally, emotionally and physically, so it is critical that we keep innovating in this space in order to offer safe, drug-free solutions that work."

THE PRODUCT AND TECHNOLOGY

Ebb is the first and only sleep solution that uses precise cooling, called PrecisionCool™ Technology, to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex. A scientifically-engineered, fluid-filled headband softly wraps around the head and cools the forehead using an intelligent cooling algorithm in order to maintain an optimal temperature range over the course of the night. As brain activity declines, the mind calms and the user is able to fall into a deeper, more restorative sleep.

The device hits the consumer market after several years of research and fundraising. At the end of 2016, the company closed a $38 million Series B round led by KKR & Co. LP. (Other investors included Versant Ventures, Arboretum Ventures, and Partner Ventures.) These investments allowed the company to conduct the type of studies and clinical tests needed to perfect the technology, and build a first-class team, which includes former executives from Respironics, a leader in sleep and respiratory markets that was acquired by Philips in 2008 for $5 billion.

EBB THERAPEUTICS AT CES

"At CES, we are introducing technology that is truly first-of-its-kind. As consumers, finding a solution for any issue concerning health can be both emotional and overwhelming," said Ebb Therapeutics CEO Eduard Roosli. "We are proud to be able to provide a product that is backed by decades of science, has been clinically tested for efficacy, and is completely safe."

At the show, the startup will also tease another innovation, set to hit the market in late 2020: a second-generation device with similar cooling technology that is battery-powered and portable, for consumers with busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

Ebb Therapeutics will be at booth # 43824 within the Sands Expo. For live updates, follow @EbbTherapeutics on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and the event hashtag #CES2020.

For more information, contact:

Carey Laing

Ebb Therapeutics / Carey Laing PR

+1 315 382 0562

carey@ebbsleep.com

About Ebb Therapeutics

Ebb Therapeutics is a privately-held, Pittsburgh-based company founded in 2008 by Eric Nofzinger, M.D.

The company's technology is inspired by Dr. Nofzinger's ground-breaking brain-imaging studies on patients with sleeplessness while working as a Professor of Psychiatry and simultaneously serving as Director of the Sleep Neuroimaging Research Program at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

With more than a century of collective experience in the sleep space, Ebb® is on a mission to tangibly improve sleep, by harnessing the unprecedented and scientific power of cooling.

Ebb is funded in part by a grant from the National Institutes of Health as well as by private equity and venture capital firms KKR, Arboretum Ventures, Versant Ventures, and Partner Ventures.

Learn more at EbbSleep.com.

SOURCE Ebb Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ebbsleep.com

