Ebb Therapeutics Names Eduard Röösli New CEO

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebb Therapeutics, a med-tech start-up that develops innovative products designed to help the sleep-deprived millions, announces that its added Eduard Röösli as its new President & CEO, effective immediately.

Don Spence, Ebb's outgoing CEO, will remain as a member of its Board of Directors, designed to provide leadership continuity.

"I'm deeply honored to have been selected as Ebb's next CEO, and look forward to working closely with Don, the rest of the Board and the great team of people, to continue our early growth momentum," said Röösli.

Röösli is a proven leader with a strong track record of success in bringing new consumer and RX products to market, across categories.

Most recently, he was Managing Director for Image Skincare, a global, professional skincare company. He previously spent four years as the Global General Manager for Boston-based, Shaser Bioscience Inc., a leading developer of light-based, skincare medical devices.

Prior to that, he was President & CEO of Bramont S.A. Brazil, an automotive company that manufactures and distributes trucks, motorcycles and farm equipment. And he was President for Latin America/Australia/New Zealand at Spectrum Brands Inc., a global consumer products company.

Röösli also spent twenty two years in the high tech industry, primarily with Xerox, where he held several sales, marketing and general management positions around the globe.

He lived in Europe for twelve years, where he studied Business Administration in Switzerland at the St. Gall Graduate School of Economics, Law and Business Administration.

About Ebb Therapeutics

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the privately-held company was founded in 2008 by Eric Nofzinger, M.D., after he performed pioneering brain imaging studies on insomnia patients at the University of Pittsburgh. His research resulted in the development of Ebb Insomnia Therapy, a clinically-safe, medical-grade device, available by prescription, and Ebb® with Precision Cool Technology, the direct-to-consumer offering. Ebb Therapeutics was funded in part by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, as well as private equity and venture capital firms, KKR, Arboretum Ventures, Versant Ventures and Partner Ventures.

To learn more, visit http://www.ebbsleep.com.

