Ebb Therapeutics Wins Silver at the Prestigious MDEA Awards

Worldwide entries are accepted across twelve product categories and are judged by a panel of impartial jurors – clinicians, engineers and designers. All products must have garnered FDA clearance.

Ebb Therapeutics' winning entry, Ebb Insomnia Therapy, was successfully designed to help the millions in the U.S. who suffer with insomnia. The patented, first-of-its-kind treatment works by precisely and consistently cooling the forehead, soothing a patient's mind and body, and allowing her/him to more quickly enter a deeper, more restorative sleep.

Don Spence, President & CEO, Ebb Therapeutics, said of the win: "The MDEA award is the most prominent and prestigious award in the medical device industry. It's an honor just to be recognized, but to win among this impressive, competitive field, is all the sweeter. I'm especially proud of two of my colleagues and fellow executive team members, Dr. Eric Nofzinger (Founder and Chief Medical Officer) and Jeff Schirm (VP, Engineering). Eric is a world-renowned, clinical sleep specialist who discovered this effective, safe and more natural way to help millions of sufferers. Jeff and his team turned Eric's vision into a reality, by engineering the product with uncompromising attention to detail for both efficacy and safety."

About Ebb Therapeutics

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, the privately held company was founded in 2008 after the company's founder, Eric Nofzinger, M.D., performed pioneering brain imaging studies on insomnia patients at the University of Pittsburgh. His research resulted in the development of Ebb Insomnia Therapy, a clinically safe, medical grade device, with none of the side effects found in traditional treatments. Ebb Therapeutics was funded in part by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, as well as by private equity and venture capital firms, KKR, Arboretum Ventures, Versant Ventures and Partner Ventures.

