eBenefits New Cloud-Based Platform Now Available for Demo

The eBenefits platform, which combines quality service, an intuitive user experience, and robust data analytics, is the future of benefits administration delivery. The innovative platform stands out by delivering a sophisticated yet easy-to-use communication environment that drives engagement among employees and administrators.

Through a fully integrated platform, eBenefits combines high-tech with high-touch and delivers solutions for benefits administration, private exchanges, and ACA compliance and reporting. eBenefits technology also ensures data security, enables integrations, and supports streamlined, accurate, and trackable benefits management.

"The new eBenefits platform delivers modern, intuitive, and HR-inspired capabilities that helps our clients achieve their strategic goals while meeting the needs of a changing, diverse, and multigenerational workforce," said Kismet Toksu, president of eBenefits. "For employees, eBenefits' consumer-friendly, mobile-enabled experience provides personalized and supportive interactions that simplify important benefits decisions and positive engagement with HR."

eBenefits encourages all HR professionals, brokers, and administrators to schedule a one-hour online demonstration of the new platform to see how it can assist their organizations.

To schedule a demo of eBenefits cloud-based technology, please visit www.ebenefitssolutions.com/request-a-demo/.

About eBenefits

eBenefits combines a distinctively personal and high-tech approach to customized benefits administration. With deep roots in HR since its founding in 2005 as part of UPMC, a leading integrated delivery and finance system, eBenefits simplifies how organizations manage their employee's health, wealth, and productivity through personalized HR software. This integrated high-tech, high-touch approach engages employees and empowers companies across the United States in diverse industries that include health care, education, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and public sector. With tools that include leading edge data analytics and insights, eBenefits is designed to transform human capital management. Visit www.ebenefits.com.

