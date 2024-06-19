EBENEZER O. MAKINDE'S 'WORTH OF DIAMONDS' WINS 2024 INDIEREADER DISCOVERY AWARD FOR POETRY

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 30th, IndieReader, one of the original review services for self, hybrid and independently published authors, announced the winners of the 13th annual IR Discovery Awards (IRDAs) for 2024. Worth of Diamonds by multi-award winning author Ebenezer O. Makinde won in the Non-Fiction Poetry category.

Worth of Diamonds received the following verdict by IndieReader's reviewers: "Beyond being an anthology of verse, Ebenezer O. Makinde's work is a far-reaching exploration that seeks to answer humanity's pressing issues inviting readers to probe their lives and make impactful decisions regarding their future. Uplifting and well-imagined, these entries will impact every reader to start a personal journey of transformation."

Noted Amy Edelman, author and founder of IR, "The books that won the IRDAs this year are not simply great indie books; they are great books, period. We hope that our efforts via the IRDAs ensure that they receive attention from the people who matter most. Potential readers."

An empowering collection of poetry and prose exploring profound and practical themes alike, including healing, letting go, loving yourself, connection with God, self-empowerment, triumph in hard times, and seeing your worth like that of diamonds, this significant accolade recognizes the book's profound impact on readers and exceptional contribution to literature.

"I am grateful to IndieReader and its team of judges for selecting Worth of Diamonds as the 2024 IR Discovery Awards winner in the poetry category. It is my hope that this book will continue to uplift, inspire and impact readers' lives," Makinde said.

About IndieReader

IndieReader launched the IRDAs in 2011 to help notable indie authors receive the attention of top publishing professionals, with the goal of reaching more readers.

Past and present sponsors for the IRDAs include Amazon, Reedsy, Smith Publicity and NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret. Judges have included publishers (from Penguin Group USA and Simon & Schuster), agents (from ICM, Dystel), publicists (from Smith Publicity), and bloggers (from GoodeReader).

About Ebenezer O. Makinde

Ebenezer O. Makinde is the award winning author of six books, Reign of Freedom, Light of Darkness, Worth of Diamonds, Cassius King, Hopeland, and the children's book The Wonderful Attic of Dreams. He holds a BA in Communications and an MBA from Boise State University.

For further info, visit: www.ebenezeromakinde.com

