Eberjey and ILIA Debut "Silk Rituals"

Limited Edition Capsule Where Skincare Meets Sleepwear

MIAMI and LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eberjey, the luxury pajama and loungewear brand, and ILIA Beauty, the pioneer in clean beauty, debut Eberjey x ILIA: Silk Rituals - limited-edition capsules designed to blend sleepwear and skincare into an elevated, modern self-care ritual for both AM and PM.

Eberjey x ILIA Logo Eberjey x ILIA Campaign Image, Courtesy of Brands

Bringing together two female-founded brands rooted in a shared philosophy of authenticity and everyday luxuries, Silk Rituals celebrates the importance of great rest for great skin. ILIA's skin-improving makeup meets Eberjey's silk comfort via a collection of PJs, accessories and beauty bundles, helping transform nightly habits into a shared ritual of renewal.

The capsule includes Eberjey's silk fabrication in two exclusive prints: a brushstroke-inspired stripe and a soft palm motif, as inspired by ILIA's signature blush colors and a nature-inspired palette. The prints also reflect both brands' coastal roots in Miami and Laguna Beach. Each piece is made with Eberjey's 100% Mulberry washable silk fabrication, which is hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating, and processed without harmful chemicals or dyes, complementing ILIA's clean, clinically tested, cruelty-free formulas. Together, the brands deliver a seamless approach to wellness that prioritizes comfort without compromise.

"Both ILIA and Eberjey are committed to elevated essentials that put your skin first, which has been one of the many natural roots of this collaboration. Introducing this wellness capsule where ILIA's skin-centric beauty philosophy meets Eberjey's luxurious silk loungewear highlights a shared reverence for changing skin for the better—made to take you from your morning makeup routine to your nighttime skincare ritual." — Sasha Plavsic, Founder of ILIA

"We're incredibly proud to partner with ILIA on a collaboration rooted in our shared belief that everyday moments deserve thoughtful design. Launching during Women's History Month makes it especially meaningful, as supporting women-founded brands has always been core to who we are. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, partnering with a brand we admire makes this milestone even more special." — Mariela Rovito, CEO & Co-Founder, Eberjey

Eberjey x ILIA: Silk Rituals includes a Long Washable Silk PJ Set priced at $298 and a Short Washable Silk PJ Set priced at $258, a printed eye mask priced at $48, a two-pack of scrunchies priced at $24 and a reversible pouch as a gift-with-purchase. Specially priced bundles incorporating ILIA skincare and makeup products, such as ILIA's newly launched Skin Blur Serum Concealer—a featherweight formula that fuses seamlessly with skin to deliver medium coverage with a blurred, silk-soft finish and 12 hours of crease-resistant wear—will be offered on both eberjey.com and iliabeauty.com.

ABOUT EBERJEY

Founded in 1996 by Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito, Eberjey creates thoughtfully designed sleepwear, lingerie, and loungewear defined by signature fabrics and feminine silhouettes. With a focus on softness and plant-based materials, the brand pairs effortless style with pieces made to last well beyond bedtime. Rooted in the belief that when you feel comfortable, you feel confident, Eberjey continues to design styles that bring ease and intention to everyday rituals.

ABOUT ILIA BEAUTY

ILIA Beauty creates makeup that makes your skin better. With transparency as the guide and color as the vehicle, ILIA challenges the conventions of clean beauty to create something radically new—through safe and potent formulas with carefully-selected ingredients meant to perform harmoniously and to protect your skin. Known for innovative, cult-favorite products like Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 and Limitless Lash Mascara, ILIA's formulas seamlessly blend efficacy and innovation. Clean and cruelty-free, each swipe of skincare powered makeup is designed to change your skin for the better with fuss-free formulas for real life. Founder Sasha Plavsic started the brand in Vancouver, Canada, and grew it while living in California, where it is now headquartered in Laguna Beach.

SOURCE Eberjey