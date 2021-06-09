Eberl welcomes former Fortune 150 company HR leader to shepherd its visionary people-first mission.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading tech-empowered insurance solutions provider, Eberl Claims Service, is pleased to announce that Shatana Allen has joined the organization as Vice President of People and Culture.

Shatana Allen joins Eberl as Vice President of People and Culture, bringing over 16 years of HR leadership in both the public and private sector to the role.

With over 16 years of experience in the field of human resources coupled with two degrees from Colorado State University – a BA in Speech Communication and an MEd in Organizational Performance and Change, Allen's notable credentials speak for themselves. In addition to her many accolades, Allen holds the distinguished Professional in Human Resources (PHR) Certification and has more than 8 years of exceptional leadership experience acquired during her tenure as Director of Human Resources for Fortune 150 company, Arrow Electronics, and other people leadership roles she's served in within the fields of education and retail.

Allen's professional background also includes a history of driving globally recognized HR priorities, signaling a profound sense of purpose and responsibility, as well as a deep understanding of the needs that a constantly evolving business environment presents. Allen's addition to the Eberl leadership team illustrates the company's renewed commitment to advancing the industry forward by bringing the best people together to build a strong internal culture of compassion and care for others; a culture where each person is an integral part of the big picture.

"Ingrained in Eberl's foundation is an emphasis on building and sustaining an effective, team-oriented organization infused with energy, agility, and passion," says Chris Bergeon, President. "Leading in a dynamic environment and spearheading initiatives that align with our ambitious standards of excellence are skills that fall squarely in Shatana's wheelhouse."

When asked the question of what drives the passion she exhibits in her career and day-to-day actions in a recent interview, Allen answered "I am most fulfilled by the ability to motivate, inspire, and empower individuals and teams to perform at their highest potential. It is giving people the push that motivates them to 'dare to try' something new, or to think bigger than their current circumstance."

This mindset perfectly complements Eberl's latest company-wide push to re-structure and "rEimagine" the claims handling process by providing 360-degree solutions and delivering the greatest experience in claims.

ABOUT EBERL

Handling more than 100,000 claims annually by offering full-service claims solutions to fit the needs of any client anywhere and to any magnitude, the Eberl team is dedicated to our mission to be there when you need us. Supported by our parent company, Cor Partners, Eberl is committed to leveraging technology and leading with compassion in order to deliver best-in-industry customer experiences. For more, visit eberls.com .

For additional information, please contact: Samantha Krostue, Head of Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE Eberl Claims Service

Related Links

eberls.com

