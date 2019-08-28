Eberspächer Chooses Tetakawi for Payroll Administration in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetakawi, the leading provider of services for foreign manufacturing companies in Mexico, is pleased to announce that Eberspächer will be leveraging our Payroll Administration services to ensure that its employees in Mexico are compensated accurately, on time, and in complete compliance with Mexican regulatory authorities.

Having manufactured bus air conditioning systems in Monterrey since 2017, Eberspächer recognized the complexities of supporting staff in Mexico. So, as the global company starts its activities for its new Saltillo plant, it sought an experienced partner to support payroll administration. The plant will manufacture exhaust technology components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles with approximately 250 personnel in the medium term and plans to increase this number to over 500 employees in the long term.

"Compliance is a part of the foundation upon which Eberspächer has built its business since 1865. We work only with partners we know can uphold our Business Partner Code of Conduct. Tetakawi's proven experience in supporting payroll administration for businesses large and small showed us that we had found a company we could trust to ensure our compliance and support our growth in Saltillo," commented Indira Freeman, HR Business Partner International, Eberspächer.

Each week, Tetakawi processes payroll for 25,000 employees across Mexico. Its payroll administration services are powered by in-house SNAP technology, which delivers results with speed and accuracy. Companies can directly integrate their data into SNAP to accurately capture hours worked, no matter how they may fluctuate.

In addition to properly withholding in accordance with government, legal, union and third-party regulations, SNAP also tracks the personnel movement that adds to the challenge of payroll administration. It accounts for hires, movements, salary adjustments, bonuses, and much more. From approved pre-payroll runs to pay stub delivery, Tetakawi simplifies the payroll process and allows companies to focus on their core business strengths.

"Every country has its unique regulatory demands, and Mexico is no different. We take pride in helping foreign investors reap the full benefits of manufacturing in Mexico by removing the regulatory burden of administrative tasks. We look forward to supporting Eberspächer's ongoing growth, and its employees' success," said Luis Felipe Seldner, President, Tetakawi.

To learn more about Tetakawi's Payroll Administration services, visit tetakawi.com/solutions/support-services/payroll-administration/.

About Tetakawi:

Since 1986, no one has helped more companies investigate, launch, operate and thrive in Mexico more than Tetakawi. With 25,000 employees in Mexico and the U.S., 75 clients from around the world and six locations in Mexico, Tetakawi has grown into one of the largest privately-owned companies in Mexico. For more information, visit tetakawi.com.

About Eberspächer:

With approximately 10,000 employees at 80 locations worldwide, the Eberspächer Group is one of the automotive industry's leading system developers and suppliers. The family business, headquartered in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany, stands for innovative solutions in exhaust technology, automotive electronics and thermal management for a broad range of vehicle types. Eberspächer components and systems provide more comfort, greater safety and a cleaner environment on or off the road. In 2018, the Group generated revenue of around 4.6 billion euros. For more information, visit eberspaecher.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Tetakawi

Related Links

http://tetakawi.com

