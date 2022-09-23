EBET Announces Sportsbook and Exclusive Casino Wagering Agreement with Metagames, Providing Access to One of the Largest Spanish-Speaking Digital and TV Networks Worldwide

Will Provide Access to an Audience of Approximately 138 Million in 11 Latin American Countries via 45 National TV Networks, 68 Radio Stations, 65 Movie Theaters, and Online Channels

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced today that it has entered into a sportsbook and exclusive casino wagering media marketing agreement with Metagames Marketing Inc., providing access to one of the largest Spanish-speaking digital and TV networks worldwide. Under the agreement, Metagames will provide media placements via its affiliates in exchange for a share of sportsbook and casino games net gaming revenue.

The campaign will provide access to up to 45 national TV networks, 68 radio stations and 65 movie theaters in Latin American countries including: Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

The media campaign will include traditional TV and radio spots in combination with integrated brand placement and contests within daytime programming and reality TV shows. EBET's brand Karamba will be featured in leading shows such as "Combate," "Sabadísimo," and "Magaly TV," with full segments and interactive games. Adding to the fan base reach of each show, full online video and banner campaigns will be run on each show's social channels, as well as the networks' streaming channels.

"We are excited about working with EBET and exposing their brands to this massive Latin American audience," commented Teodoro Perez, principal of Metagames. "The creative opportunities for integrating EBET's brands in the top TV shows and national networks could be a catalyst in driving high volumes of traffic."

Aaron Speach, CEO of EBET, commented, "This is an incredible opportunity for EBET and its leading brands to gain exposure to an audience of millions of Latin Americans. I am very excited for the opportunity to expand EBET's access to more countries and networks through our work with Metagames."

About EBET, Inc.

EBET operates and develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better entertainment and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics in the wagering space. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.4 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and the 2022 SiGMA Asia and SiGMA Americas Awards. Its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment and the 2022 SiGMA Americas award for Online Casino of the Year. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously Esports Technologies Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022, to better reflect the company's business and mission.

For more information, visit: https://ebet.gg/.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the amount of traffic volume that may be generated by the marketing relationship. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

