EBG Strengthens Leadership Team, Appoints Lisa Checchio as New Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EBG has appointed Lisa Checchio as Chief Commercial Officer. Checchio will report directly to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brett Reizen and be based in EBG's New York office.

In her new role, Checchio will lead and manage the strategic development and delivery of marketing and customer experience in all sales channels with responsibility for revenue growth across the business. Checchio will oversee marketing & creative services, loyalty & CRM, corporate sales & client services, customer experience & data analytics, and communications.

Checchio is a seasoned global operating executive and industry leader with a distinguished career spanning nearly 25 years across the travel, hospitality, and professional sports sectors.

"Lisa's proven track record in building world-class brands and customer experiences will be instrumental in driving growth at EBG as we deliver on our strategic vision. On the eve of our 25-year anniversary, her expertise and energy will help us chart future success and strengthen EBG as the leader in our space," said Reizen.

Checchio is a seasoned global operating executive and industry leader with a distinguished career spanning nearly 25 years across the travel, hospitality, and professional sports sectors. She joins EBG from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, leading revenue generation and commercial strategy. During her tenure, Checchio earned a reputation as a respected industry voice and a proven leader, fostering high-performing teams and achieving strong business results. Notably, she oversaw the award-winning Wyndham Rewards program, consistently recognized as the #1 Best Hotel Loyalty Program by both USA Today and US News & World Report. Prior to her role at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Checchio spent 11 years at JetBlue Airways, where she directed brand strategy and oversaw the successful execution of marketing programs and strategic partnerships.

About EBG

EBG powers a proprietary suite of e-commerce platforms and technology solutions to deliver exclusive deals and special offers from the world's top brands and experiences. Specializing in live entertainment, travel, retail products and services, EBG operates a network of employee and membership-based marketplaces with a reach exceeding 100 million users. EBG owns the nation's most comprehensive employee savings program, serving over 40,000 corporate clients through its B2B2C platforms TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits, Working Advantage, and Beneplace and offers additional value through its loyalty program, FunLife Rewards. Undercover Tourist®, a prominent online travel site, is owned by EBG. Visit www.ebgsolutions.com to learn more about EBG and its commitment to connecting people to exceptional experiences.

