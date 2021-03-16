EBI Partners with KINEXON for Leading Distance Monitoring & Contact Tracing Solution

OWINGS MILLS, Md., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment Background Investigations Inc. (EBI), one of the nation's largest privately-held employee background screening firms, today announces the addition of KINEXON SafeZone to its Workplace Health & Safety solution for distance monitoring and contact tracing. The end-to-end system developed by EBI partner KINEXON is the world's most trusted solution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

"Maintaining physical distance is one of the most important things we can do to avoid COVID-19 and other infectious diseases," said RJ Frasca, Vice President of Product and Marketing, EBI Inc. "The KINEXON SafeZone distance monitoring & contact tracing component helps companies ensure compliance with social distancing, which makes employees feel more confident in returning to work as there is a true effort being taken to keep people safe."

Within the new distance monitoring system, employees wear a KINEXON SafeTag, an extremely lightweight sensor (15 grams), that uses ultra-wideband technology to pinpoint their proximity to one another. The device sends an alert when the employee is too close to another person and sends all data to the company's command center. The technology also allows for accurate and efficient contact tracing.

If someone falls ill, the contact tracing functionality allows a company to quickly identify and notify co-workers who were close enough to be potentially exposed. Through a mobile app, EBI Workplace Health & Safety sends out notifications, as well as information regarding testing or quarantining, all while protecting the affected employee's identity. The entire process is automated and immediately allows for tracing of possible chains of infection.

"The goal with COVID-19 or any other infectious disease is to stop the spread as quickly as possible while allowing a business to keep running – and effective technology is the key," continued Frasca. "Data from our partner KINEXON shows that more than 70% of critical contacts may be missed without a digital tracing solution as part of an interview-based contact tracing protocol, which is a staggering statistic. In contrast, three out of four users feel safer at work while wearing a SafeTag contact tracing device. The numbers speak for themselves."

For more information on the EBI Workplace Health & Safety solution and its Distance Monitoring & Contact Tracing component, please visit www.ebiwhs.com . For more information about KINEXON and SafeZone, please visit www.kinexon.com/safezone.

About EBI

EBI provides modern background screening, drug testing, occupational healthcare, and electronic i9 solutions for today's talent acquisition needs. Voted #1 Overall Enterprise Screening provider in the industry in HRO's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction survey, as well as number one in Quality of Service and Breath of Service Offering, EBI specializes in creating solutions that complement your existing talent acquisition workflow. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 Certifications, EBI is committed to providing the most secure, highest quality solutions in the industry. To learn more about EBI, visit www.ebiinc.com.

About EBI Workplace Health & Safety

EBI Workplace Health & Safety is a health and wellness technology platform focused on keeping the workplace running smoothly while ensuring employees are healthy and complying with best practices to keep everyone safe. The platform serves as a central data repository and analytics engine for data collected through employee mobile health apps, thermal scanners, and contact tracing systems. These analytics give employers the insights they need to make critical business decisions to keep the workplace open and operational. Most importantly, these products give employees the confidence they need to safely return to work.

About KINEXON

KINEXON Inc. is a global technology leader that develops groundbreaking hardware and software for the Internet of Things (IoT). KINEXON Industries implements customized real-time IoT solutions to capture, analyze, and automate manufacturing and logistics processes for industry leaders such as BMW and Continental. The company pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to launch KINEXON SafeZone – the world's most trusted digital solution for contact warning and contact tracing. KINEXON SafeZone is used by companies around the world, including all 32 NFL teams. Founded in 2012, and headquartered in Germany, KINEXON has grown to more than 200 employees across offices in Munich, New York, and Chicago. For more information about KINEXON, visit www.kinexon.com .

