EBIN New York Celebrates a Decade of Beauty Innovation and Inclusivity

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBIN New York, the number one beauty supply brand, proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 4th, marking a decade of innovation, inclusivity, and commitment to redefining beauty standards. With best-selling products like their Wonder Lace Bond franchise and 24-Hour Edge Tamer, EBIN has solidified its position as a leader in the beauty industry.

The event was a star-studded affair featuring key industry figures, influencers, and notable attendees. John Park, President of EBIN New York, opened the evening with a heartfelt reflection on the company's journey. "Starting from ground zero, we've worked tirelessly, building this brand alongside our dedicated and talented team. Our success is a direct reflection of their passion and commitment."

Danny Khym, EBIN New York's Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the company's rapid growth, saying, "We've built something truly special. EBIN has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and inclusivity, and we are proud of how far we've come in just ten years."

To mark this monumental occasion, Tani Bennett, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at EBIN New York, reiterated the brand's mission: "Our philosophy of embracing beauty in all its forms has been the driving force behind our success. We are incredibly grateful to our customers, partners, and employees for helping us shape the future of beauty."

Featured keynote speaker Julee Wilson, Beauty Editor-at-Large of Cosmopolitan, who spoke passionately about the Beauty of Storytelling Around Black Women. "Sharing the experiences and stories of Black women isn't just important—it's essential. These stories create space for representation, visibility, and celebration".

In recognition of its decade-long impact on the beauty industry, Assemblywoman Ellen J. Park of New Jersey's 37th Legislative District presented EBIN with a Senate and General Assembly citation. She commended the company for its commitment to diversity, innovation, and community.

The evening also saw the recognition of many of EBIN's outstanding employees and partners, with awards for their contributions to the company's success. This sense of community and appreciation highlights EBIN's collaborative ethos.

EBIN New York's rapid rise to prominence is rooted in its dedication to providing high-quality and accessible beauty solutions that cater to all. With products sold at mass retailers like Walmart, Target, and Walgreens, the brand has truly made "Everyday Beauty is Now" a reality for countless individuals.

As EBIN looks to the future, the brand remains committed to entering new territories, expanding its product offerings, supporting its diverse community, and continuing to set new beauty standards with cutting-edge innovations.

About EBIN

EBIN NEW YORK envisions a world where beauty is celebrated in all its diverse forms, empowering individuals to embrace their unique identities with confidence and pride. Through our innovative products and inclusive approach, we aim to redefine beauty standards.

