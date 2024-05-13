EBIN New York Joins The I Love You Foundation To Host Mother's Day Brunch Supporting Survivors of Gun Violence

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBIN New York, in partnership with the I Love You Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to mental health support and gun violence awareness, today launched a series of conversations and community events to uplift women affected by gun violence and mental health concerns.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month – the cornerstone of raising awareness for millions of Americans living with mental health issues. The inaugural event was held in Philadelphia at The Granary on Mother's Day, and honored women who have lost their children to gun violence and have lost their own mothers.

"EBIN is proud to partner with organizations that are seeking to raise mental health awareness and address gun violence that continues to adversely affect communities of color across the United States," said Danny Khym, chief operating officer of EBIN New York. "In today's world, we are inundated with information – for better or worse – and that affects our mental health. The I Love You Foundation is using technology to mobilize and create a safe space for women of color to gather and support one another in the rapidly changing world that we live in today."

"We want to provide a comforting and uplifting experience for mothers who have been profoundly affected by mental health issues and gun violence, or the loss of their mothers," said Ming Leone, president and founder of the I Love You Foundation. "Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women who have faced unimaginable challenges."

Ming Leone is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and rising rap artist. She has teamed up with the Philadelphia 76ers on philanthropic outreach, been honored by Philadelphia City Hall and worked with various luxury brands to assist future business owners with resources and opportunities to thrive.

The event included a series of heartwarming testimonials, strategy sessions to end violence in communities of color, and a celebration of the survivors in an effort to promote healing and resilience within the community.

This is the first in a series of events that EBIN NY is sponsoring through its EBIN Cares Initiative, a philanthropic collaboration aimed at empowering and supporting initiatives that resonate with their core values and uplift the communities they serve.

About EBIN New York

EBIN NEW YORK ("Everyday Beauty Is Now") envisions a world where beauty is celebrated in all its diverse forms, empowering individuals to embrace their unique identities with confidence and pride. Through innovative products and inclusive approach, EBIN New York aims to redefine beauty standards and inspire self-expression, creating a positive impact on people's lives and fostering a community built on authenticity and acceptance.

About The I Love You Foundation

The I Love You Foundation is committed to making a significant impact in the lives of those affected by mental health issues and gun violence. Through community-based events, support services, and awareness campaigns, the foundation promotes healing and resilience in communities nationwide.

