EBIN Unveils Wonder Lace Bond Sports Edition; Premium line of Wig Adhesive Products For Active Women

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBIN New York , the number one wig and weave product and accessory range in the beauty supply channel, is continuing to redefine industry standards with the announcement of its new Wonder Lace Bond Sport Edition Collection . Featuring 7 powerhouse products including a skin protector, wig adhesive, melt spray, and more, the entire collection is designed for unbeatable performance to help with wig longevity and removal, regardless of your workout routine. Ready to take on any challenge, these new, easy-to-apply products have a water-resistant technology, Rosemary Mint formulas that assist with controlling excess oils, and a 30x stronger hold that lasts through extreme heat, humidity and sweat.

Wonder Lace Bond Sports Edition Collection

"At any given time more than half of Black women are wearing braids, wigs or weaves and most of those women make EBIN their product of choice because of our innovation and the quality of our products," says Taniqua Bennett, EBIN Chief Marketing & Growth Officer. "The new Wonder Lace Bond Sports Edition Collection is ready to take on any challenge, providing maximum hold and ingredients that help soothe skin and allow our customers to achieve flawless, long-lasting styles regardless if they are hard at work in the gym or on the playing field."

Sports Edition Collection:

Wonder Lace Bond Remover Sports Edition

Wonder Lace Bond Sports Edition Adhesive Spray

Wonder Lace Bond Skin Protector Sports Edition

Wonder Lace Bond Lace Melt Spray Sports Edition

Wonder Lace Bond Lace Melt Mousse Sports Edition

Wonder Lace Bond Lace Wig Adhesive Sports Edition

Wonder Lace Bond Lace Melt Aerosol Spray Sports Edition

The new Wonder Lace Bond Sports Edition Collection from EBIN is available for $8.95 – $16.95 at www.ebinnewyork.com and in mass retailers nationwide. Follow us on Instagram @ebin_newyork #EBIN

About EBIN:

EBIN NEW YORK envisions a world where beauty is celebrated in all of its diverse forms, empowering individuals to embrace their unique identities with confidence and pride. Through our innovative products and inclusive approach, we aim to redefine beauty standards. We seek to inspire self-expression, creating a positive impact on people's lives and fostering a community built on authenticity and acceptance. For more information visit www.ebinnewyork.com .

