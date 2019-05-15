Ebiquity Plc Selects Evergage as Strategic Customer Data Platform and 1-to-1 Personalization Partner

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and LONDON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, and Ebiquity (AIM: EBQ), a leading independent marketing and media consultancy, today announced a partnership combining Ebiquity's analytics, media management and technology consulting in paid media with Evergage's personalization and customer data platform (CDP) technology. This strategic partnership will enable Ebiquity's consultants to implement the Evergage platform and fully develop, execute, analyze and optimize personalization strategies for clients – especially for paid media campaigns.

Headquartered in London and working with 70 of the top 100 global advertisers, Ebiquity is a leader in helping large companies analyze, manage and execute their digital marketing and paid media campaigns. As advertisers struggle to connect disparate sets of customer data across multiple channels, Evergage's CDP and 1-to-1 personalization technology will enable Ebiquity's clients to power real-time, individualized interactions across all channels – both owned and paid – based on the interests and intent of each target audience member.

"This partnership with Evergage will enhance our clients' experience and provide them with the right modeling to deliver a maximally relevant, individualized experience," said Maigari Jinkiri, chief revenue officer, Ebiquity. "Evergage empowers us to utilize our full stack of data collection, reporting and analysis, optimization and personalization services so that our clients can drive intelligent, relevant messaging no matter which channel their customers choose to engage."

Ebiquity selected Evergage as its preferred CDP and personalization technology partner based on a shared vision and the Evergage platform's ability to align and add value to Ebiquity's core services. The two companies are working closely to support client engagements across a variety of industries, including retail, financial services and more.

Capturing in-depth behavioral data – and combining it with customer information from other systems (e.g., CRM, marketing automation platform, email service provider, in-store, in-branch, loyalty, etc.) – Evergage delivers in-the-moment personalization to billions of people worldwide. Creating and drawing from a single, unified profile for each customer, visitor and account, Evergage powers maximally relevant, individualized experiences across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in stores/branches.

"Ebiquity's reach among top advertisers and its deep expertise in global media spending bring valuable market insight as we engage each individual across all channels," said Evergage CEO Karl Wirth. "The combination of our platform with Ebiquity's strategy and implementation services provides a powerful solution for major advertisers and brands looking to create more impactful customer experiences."

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: EBQ), is a leading, independent, marketing and media consultancy.

Our ambition is to help brands harness the power of data, analytics, and technology to improve marketing outcomes. We work with 70 of the top 100 global advertisers and have the world's largest independent pool of advertising spend data. We have 18 offices in 14 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and employ over 650 people including data scientists, developers, modellers, analysts, and digital and media experts, working in three key areas:

MEDIA – Achieve higher media performance through best-in-class media management and transparency

ANALYTICS – Build evidence-based marketing programmes rooted in data and analytics

TECH – Design the right technology ecosystem to drive higher value from digital investments

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics with advanced machine learning, Evergage provides the one solution you need to systematically understand and interact with each person that visits your site, uses your app or opens your emails – one at a time, "in the moment" and at scale – to deliver a maximally relevant, individualized experience. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of web visitors, improving revenue growth, demand generation and customer success for leading organizations across industries, including Carhartt, Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, four-time winner in the Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards, and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

Evergage Media Contact:

Katie Sweet

Email: press@evergage.com

Phone: 1-888-310-0589

Ebiquity Media Contact:

Najet Fazai

Email: ebiquity@digennaro-usa.com

Phone: 1-212-966-9525

