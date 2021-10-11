Ebit (Esaote Group) and DiA Imaging Analysis Expand Ultrasound AI offering on SUITESTENSA Cardiovascular PACS System

GENOA, Italy and BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebit (Esaote Group), a leading Italian healthcare IT company and DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd , the leading provider of AI-powered solutions, today launched the addition of DiA's LVivo RV for automated assessment of the right ventricle (RV) size and function onto Ebit's SUITENSENSA Cardiovascular PACS system.

Ebit Logo (PRNewsfoto/DiA Imaging Analysis)

SUITESTENSA is a vendor-neutral comprehensive enterprise platform that allows physicians to archive, manage and share data reports and clinical images produced by any cardiological equipment. LVivo RV will be offered in addition to DiA's full suite of automated left ventricle (LV) size and function solutions available on SUITESTENSA PACS - LVivo EF, LVivo Strain and LVivo SWM for automated analysis of the left ventricle. LVivo Toolbox as part of SUITESTENSA PACS supports clinicians' decisions with more objective and fast cardiac indications, helping to improve their workflow. Ebit is offering LVivo Toolbox as an integrated part of its PACS viewer in order to assure the best user experience and efficient workflow for ultrasound users.

"LVivo RV provides fast, accurate, objective, and reproducible results and has the potential to be used as a powerful tool for RV size and function evaluation", says Prof. Anthony N. DeMaria, a thought leader in echocardiography from The University of California San Diego and a gold medalist of the European Society of Cardiology, who has presented a validation study of LVivo RV at the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging congress.

In a recent survey , 85% of ultrasound users said that using AI helped reduce practice time and 69% reported that it reduced costs. SUITESTENSA PACS users will now be able to perform automated analysis of the right ventricle's size and function, to diagnose and monitor patients with suspected right heart injuries also prevalent in COVID-19 patients .

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) and the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) recommended assessing and monitoring both the left and right heart of COVID-19 patients. Studies have shown that COVID-19 patients' right heart injury is more common than expected and is highly associated with mortality.

"By joining forces with DiA and adding AI-based solutions on SUITESTENSA PACS, we empower our customers with the most innovative AI technology available," said Gianluca Levrero, Managing director at Ebit.

DiA will spotlight its AI-based cardiac ultrasound analysis solutions across the upcoming British Society of Echocardiography (BSEcho) 2021 virtual event (Oct. 11-16, 2021).

About Ebit

Ebit is an Esaote Group company focused on diagnostic enterprise software for Cardiology (Cath-lab, Echocardiography, ECG, Electrophysiology and Check-ups), Cardiovascular Surgery, Radiology and Interventional Radiology. With a patient-centered approach, high-quality-services vision and cost-reduction commitment, Ebit's mission is to support healthcare professionals with streamlined digital workflows, advanced clinical applications and effective integration of all software and modalities, to enhance multi-disciplinary health services and multi-territorial data sharing, simplifying information mobility and telemedicine challenges. Ebit has been ranked by market analysts from Signify Research among the world top-ten providers in cardiology IT. For more information on Ebit please visit www.esaote.com/healthcare_IT

About DiA Imaging Analysis

DiA Imaging Analysis is a leading provider of FDA cleared and CE marked ultrasound AI solutions that make the use and analysis of ultrasound images smarter, faster, and accessible to all. The company's LVivo product line for cardiac and abdominal automated analysis allows clinicians with various levels of ultrasound experience to use and analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices or healthcare IT systems with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. DiA serves thousands of end-users worldwide. For additional information, please visit http://www.dia-analysis.com .

Company Contact

Edith Schlanger

DiA Imaging Analysis

[email protected]

SOURCE DiA Imaging Analysis