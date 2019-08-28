EbLens Launches Online Commerce

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Northeast's leading retailers known for offering premium streetwear fashion from the world's leading brands, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Online Store. eblens.com will give customers access to a wide range of clothing and accessories for men, women, teens, and kids.

"We are so proud to successfully launch online shopping on eblens.com," says Vincent Mariani, CEO for EbLens. "This major milestone supports a critical key element for EbLens' multi-channel strategy. Our Customers deserve the absolute best, and they now can participate in the same premium shopping experience they are accustomed to in our 48 locations, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, on eblens.com. This was an overall team effort which touched so many departments across the organization and I am exceedingly proud of everyone's involvement and commitment to making this launch a huge success."

The EbLens online store has powerful features that will differentiate it from leading competitors in similar channels. These features include wishlist functionality for account holders, curated assortments to highlight head-to-toe outfits and live inventory in all stores for all products. "Customers now have an in-depth experience that creates total connectivity between stores, social media and our online presence," notes Danny Costa, VP of Marketing. "We are committed to building a seamless ecosystem for the EbLens consumer with a focus on our core principals; Provide the customer with an unparalleled shopping experience and treat them with the utmost respect."

EbLens first opened its doors in February of 1949 and has enjoyed seventy years of continuous operation. With humble beginnings as a "Working Men's" store, it evolved over the years into Army/Navy surplus, Clothing and Shoes for the family and eventually rooted itself in the urban-inspired streetwear fashion and sneakers. The EbLens culture revolves around having the newest, hottest streetwear you can't find anywhere else in the neighborhood. The online store marks a pivotal moment in the company's history and positions it for exciting growth in the future.

