EBLUXE HAIR® ADDRESSES MISCONCEPTIONS CONCERNING HAIR EXTENSIONS AND NATURAL HAIR DAMAGE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair extensions are increasingly becoming a popular and fashionable option for women who want to add volume and length to their natural hair or to switch up their hairstyles altogether. However, there has been a growing concern among some women about whether hair extensions cause damage to their natural hair. This prompted EBLUXE HAIR® , a leading hair extension company, to address these concerns by providing insight about the potential effects of hair extensions on natural hair.

According to EBLUXE HAIR® when extensions are properly installed and cared for, they do not lead to hair damage. Contrary to popular belief, wearing hair extensions can protect natural hair and help it grow by reducing stress on hair strands. This leads to less hair breakage and shedding overall. Hair extensions can also act as a shield or barrier, protecting hair from chemicals, harsh environments, and heat styling.

EBLUXE HAIR® also noted that when hair extensions are not properly installed or maintained it can lead to hair damage. For example, when installed too tightly or left in for too long, they can lead to hair loss or traction alopecia. Neglecting to wash, condition, or moisturize your natural hair while wearing extensions can also lead to brittle, dry, or damaged hair. To ensure that customers are informed and knowledgeable about how to properly wear hair extensions, EBLUXE HAIR® provides a comprehensive guide on their website, covering Ways to avoid damage to your natural hair while wearing hair extensions .

Quality hair extensions are gentler on natural hair compared to synthetic, which can cause breakage. The quality of the hair plays an essential role in preventing damage. "We hope to encourage women to explore the benefits of hair extensions while minimizing concerns about possible damage." said Tee Johnson from EBLUXE HAIR® "We are committed to providing our clients with premium hair extensions as well as keeping them informed about maintaining their healthy hair."

