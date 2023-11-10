EBLUXE HAIR® ADDRESSES MISCONCEPTIONS CONCERNING HAIR EXTENSIONS AND NATURAL HAIR DAMAGE

News provided by

EBLUXE HAIR

10 Nov, 2023, 11:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair extensions are increasingly becoming a popular and fashionable option for women who want to add volume and length to their natural hair or to switch up their hairstyles altogether. However, there has been a growing concern among some women about whether hair extensions cause damage to their natural hair. This prompted EBLUXE HAIR® , a leading hair extension company, to address these concerns by providing insight about the potential effects of hair extensions on natural hair.

According to EBLUXE HAIR® when extensions are properly installed and cared for, they do not lead to hair damage. Contrary to popular belief, wearing hair extensions can protect natural hair and help it grow by reducing stress on hair strands. This leads to less hair breakage and shedding overall. Hair extensions can also act as a shield or barrier, protecting hair from chemicals, harsh environments, and heat styling.

EBLUXE HAIR® also noted that when hair extensions are not properly installed or maintained it can lead to hair damage. For example, when installed too tightly or left in for too long, they can lead to hair loss or traction alopecia. Neglecting to wash, condition, or moisturize your natural hair while wearing extensions can also lead to brittle, dry, or damaged hair. To ensure that customers are informed and knowledgeable about how to properly wear hair extensions, EBLUXE HAIR® provides a comprehensive guide on their website, covering Ways to avoid damage to your natural hair while wearing hair extensions.

Quality hair extensions are gentler on natural hair compared to synthetic, which can cause breakage. The quality of the hair plays an essential role in preventing damage. "We hope to encourage women to explore the benefits of hair extensions while minimizing concerns about possible damage." said Tee Johnson from EBLUXE HAIR® "We are committed to providing our clients with premium hair extensions as well as keeping them informed about maintaining their healthy hair."

About EBLUXE HAIR®:
EBLUXE HAIR®  is a Mother & Daughter team, that offers high-quality  Human Hair Extensions  Wigs and Closures   They are a company that prioritizes quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. They are also committed to giving back through EBLUXE CARES®. a nonprofit 501C3 organization.  DONATE.

Visit Website  Or on Social Media: @ebluxehair Instagram   Youtube.

For Press Inquiries, Contact
Tee Johnson
866-423-2328
[email protected]

SOURCE EBLUXE HAIR

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.