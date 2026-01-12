ebm-papst Inc. to Showcase Innovative Air and Heating Technology for Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond at AHR Expo 2026

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ebm-papst Inc. will present its latest innovations in air movement, heating, and cooling technologies in Booth C7325 at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, from February 2–4, 2026. Under the theme "Today. Tomorrow. Beyond.", the company will highlight how its advanced, local-for-local solutions are shaping the future of HVACR through efficiency, sustainability, and digital innovation.

As the Americas subsidiary of the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors, ebm-papst Inc. delivers high-quality, sustainable air technology solutions for applications including ventilation, refrigeration, data centers, heating, and home comfort. At AHR 2026, visitors are invited to experience how ebm-papst combines global engineering expertise with strong local development and manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving demands of modern systems.

Innovation on Display

ebm-papst's exhibit will highlight solutions that deliver performance today while shaping the future of HVACR systems.

The company will debut the AxiBlade.Perform fans (860 and 950 mm), engineered for chillers, evaporators, and condensers. A new composite wall ring ensures stable airflow in both directions and flexible installation, while a side-mountable terminal box, pressure tap, and FlowGrid support easy setup and reduced tonal noise. These fans also integrate MODBUS-RTU and cloud connectivity for smart, connected operation.

ebm-papst will also showcase the RadiPac 3M impeller paired with the DV214 EC motor, designed for commercial ventilation and data center air handling. The metal impeller delivers high power density in compact spaces without compromising acoustics, while the DV214 motor's integrated electronics provide precise, efficient speed control. Together, they offer reliable, energy-efficient performance for high-demand HVAC systems, meeting stricter environmental and energy standards.

In addition to global production, ebm-papst will assemble specific sizes of the AxiBlade.Perform fan assemblies and RadiPac 3M motorized impellers in the Americas, tailored for the U.S. market.

Digital Solutions and Advanced Cooling

At AHR 2026, ebm-papst will highlight NEXAIRA.Systems, a digital platform that connects advanced fan technologies with AI-driven system intelligence. By analyzing real-time conditions and optimizing energy demand, NEXAIRA.Systems helps operators achieve measurable efficiency gains while maintaining reliable cooling performance in increasingly complex environments.

The company will also highlight AxiEco and AxiForce fan solutions for rear door heat exchanger (RDHx) technology designed for high-density data centers. Using high-efficiency, high-speed fans optimized for liquid-to-air systems, ebm-papst's solutions help remove heat directly at the rack, reducing room-level cooling requirements and supporting scalable, future-ready thermal management for AI and high-performance computing.

Award-Winning Compressor Technology

Visitors can experience the CompaNamic HighSpeed turbo compressors, winners of the German Sustainability Award 2026. These oil- and wear-free compressors enable energy savings of up to 40% compared to conventional systems. Compact, low-noise, and designed through continuous in-house R&D, HighSpeed supports higher efficiency, reduced material use, and long-term sustainability in refrigeration and heat pump applications.

Expanding Home Comfort Solutions in the U.S.

ebm-papst will also highlight its expanding presence in the U.S. Home Comfort market. Bringing decades of commercial and industrial expertise into residential applications, the company's EC fan and motor solutions support energy recovery ventilation, air handling units, heat pumps, and furnaces. Designed and tested in the U.S., these solutions deliver quiet, reliable, and efficient operation tailored to the needs of American homes. ebm-papst's team of experts will be available throughout AHR Expo 2026 to discuss applications, partnerships, and future-ready HVACR solutions. Ticketing and admission details are available via the official AHR Exhibitor Profile.

For more information about ebm-papst Inc.'s presence at AHR Expo 2026, including product highlights and event details, visit our exhibitor page.

About ebm-papst Inc.

Representing North and South America, ebm-papst Inc. is a key subsidiary of the globally renowned ebm-papst Group—the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors. As a technological leader with core competencies in motor technology, electronics, digitalization, and aerodynamics, ebm-papst offers sustainable, intelligent, and tailor-made solutions for virtually every requirement in ventilation and heating technology.

With approximately 500 employees, offices in major cities throughout the Americas, and manufacturing/distribution centers in Farmington, CT and Telford, TN, the company's highly skilled and experienced team of professionals is ready to solve the most difficult air-moving challenges. ebm-papst Inc. can provide solutions across a variety of markets with highly efficient products made in the USA. Learn more at ebmpapst.us.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=848AHR.

