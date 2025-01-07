ebm-papst Inc. to Showcase Localized Capabilities and Global Innovations at AHR Expo 2025

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the motto "Empowering Local Growth. Inspiring Global Change," ebm-papst Inc. will showcase its latest innovations in ventilation and heating at the AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida, Booth 6461 in the West Building, from February 10–12, 2025.

As the American subsidiary for the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors, ebm-papst Inc. specializes in sustainable, intelligent, and customized air movement solutions for key industries, including commercial air conditioning, data centers, refrigeration, heating, and renewable energy.

The AHR Expo, the industry's premier event, brings together professionals from across the HVACR landscape. This year, ebm-papst is proud to feature solutions that combine American manufacturing excellence with cutting-edge global technology and sustainability initiatives, designed to support local markets while driving innovation on a global scale.

Innovation on Display

The groundbreaking DV280 EC motor, a finalist in the prestigious AHR Innovation Awards, exemplifies the next generation of sustainable technology. Offering superior energy efficiency and durability, it provides an intelligent alternative to traditional AC motors, setting a new standard in refrigeration applications.

In high-performance cooling applications like server rooms, parallel EC fan operation can lead to harmonic limit exceedance. ebm-papst's solution: integrated active power factor correction (PFC). Available in RadiCal, RadiPac, and AxiBlade EC fans, active PFC reduces current peaks by up to 50%, cutting costs on infrastructure and improving efficiency.

As ebm-papst showcases the latest in EC technology and digital services, visitors will see firsthand how these solutions are driving a greener future. From reducing energy consumption to enhancing operational reliability, ebm-papst continues to inspire global change through innovation.

Localized Solutions, Global Impact

Discover how ebm-papst's local-for-local strategy empowers American customers with tailored solutions, manufactured at our Tennessee production facility and developed at our Farmington R&D center. This approach enables the company to deliver high-quality, sustainable products that meet the unique demands of the region.

The company's team of industry experts will be available to share insights, explore partnership opportunities, and discuss how advanced HVACR solutions can drive your business's success in today's competitive market. Klaus Geißdörfer, the global CEO of the ebm-papst Group, will also attend the event. Both Mr. Geißdörfer and Mark Shiring, President and CEO of ebm-papst Inc., will be available for interviews. To schedule a conversation with company leadership or other representatives, please contact the press team in advance.

For more information about ebm-papst Inc.'s presence at AHR Expo 2025, including product highlights and event details, visit our exhibitor page.

About ebm-papst Inc.

Representing North and South America, ebm-papst Inc. is a key subsidiary of the globally renowned ebm-papst Group—the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors. As a technological leader with core competencies in motor technology, electronics, digitalization, and aerodynamics, ebm-papst offers sustainable, intelligent, and tailor-made solutions for virtually every requirement in ventilation and heating technology.

With approximately 500 employees, offices in major cities throughout the Americas, and manufacturing/distribution centers in Farmington, CT and Telford, TN, the company's highly skilled and experienced team of professionals is ready to solve the most difficult air-moving challenges. ebm-papst Inc. can provide solutions across a variety of markets with highly efficient products made in the USA. Learn more at ebmpapst.us.

