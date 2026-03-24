EBONY and Louisville Tourism Bring Louisville, KY to Brooklyn with Third Annual Sensory Soirée

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY and Louisville Tourism will bring the spirit, culture, and creativity of Louisville, Kentucky, to New York City with the third annual Sensory Soirée, an afternoon designed to give guests a taste of the city through all five senses.

Taking place Saturday, April 11, from 1:00–4:00 PM at The Greenpoint Loft (67 West St., Brooklyn, NY), the curated experience will highlight Louisville's rich cultural heritage, vibrant arts scene, and renowned culinary and bourbon traditions.

Hosted by Yonathan Elias, the afternoon will feature a dynamic lineup of music, interactive experiences, and sensory activations that bring Louisville's unique character to life.

The event will begin with the iconic "Call to the Post" bugle, offering guests an authentic nod to the tradition of the Kentucky Derby. Music will continue throughout the event with DJ sets from DJ Que Uptown and a live performance by acclaimed guitarist and composer Yasmin Williams, celebrating the musical diversity that defines Louisville's creative community.

Guests will explore Louisville through activations inspired by the five senses. Food and bourbon flights will offer Kentucky-inspired bites paired with selections from the event's bourbon partner, Angel's Envy.

A hands-on photo activation will feature a live sketch artist to create bespoke illustrations of guests in their Derby ensembles. The event will also spotlight Louisville's vibrant art scene with a special display featuring historical images of Black jockeys.

By blending food, music, art, and interactive elements, the Sensory Soirée offers New Yorkers a multidimensional introduction to Louisville—demonstrating why the city continues to be a dynamic destination for culture, creativity, and hospitality.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: The Greenpoint Loft, 67 West St., Brooklyn, NY 11222

Tickets: https://www.ebony.com/sensory - soiree/

Host: Yonathan Elias

DJ: DJ Que Uptown

Live Performance: Yasmin Williams

Presenting Sponsor: Louisville Tourism

Bourbon Sponsor: Angel's Envy

MEDIA CONTACT

All media and communication requests:

Jeana Edney | [email protected]



About EBONY

For 80 years, EBONY has stood as the defining voice of the Black American experience and remains the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. With a legacy rooted in chronicling cultural excellence and achievement, EBONY has expanded into a global multimedia brand—spanning EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET—with an unshakable mission to Move Black Forward.

As EBONY celebrates its 80th Anniversary, it continues to illuminate the Black perspective, celebrate Black innovation, and serve as the ultimate curator of culture—past, present, and future.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC. Follow on social: @EBONYMagazine on Instagram and @EBONY on X and Facebook.

SOURCE EBONY Media Group