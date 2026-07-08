EBONY UNVEILS 2026 POWER 100: A CELEBRATION OF BLACK IMPACT, INFLUENCE AND POWER

The iconic franchise returns with Jesse Collins Entertainment spearheading production for the 2026 celebration!

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 80 years, EBONY has chronicled, celebrated, and elevated the people, stories and ideas defining Black life across generations. In 2026, that legacy continues with the return of the EBONY Power 100, EBONY's signature recognition of the leaders and visionaries whose work is shaping culture, driving progress, and expanding what is possible.

The 2026 EBONY Power 100 will spotlight a dynamic class of honorees across entertainment, business, sports, media, music, science, technology, community leadership, and the arts. Together, they represent the breadth of Black excellence today: creators building global movements, executives transforming industries, athletes redefining leadership, advocates strengthening communities, and innovators imagining the future.

This year's celebration marks a new chapter for the franchise, with Jesse Collins Entertainment joining EBONY as production partner. The Emmy-winning production company, known for producing some of television's most memorable live events, awards shows, and cultural moments, will help bring the 2026 EBONY Power 100 experience to life with a production designed to honor achievement, amplify legacy, and celebrate the next era of Black influence.

"EBONY Power 100 has always been more than a list; it is a cultural record of the people moving us forward," said Eden Bridgeman, EBONY CEO. "As EBONY continues to evolve, this franchise remains one of our most powerful platforms for recognizing the brilliance, leadership and creativity shaping our community and the world."

The EBONY Power 100 has long served as a definitive celebration of Black achievement, honoring individuals whose impact reaches across industries and generations. Past honorees include Academy Award-winning director Ryan Coogler, four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, award-winning screenwriter and producer Mara Brock Akil, and media personality Scott Evans, among many others.

"Jesse Collins Entertainment is honored to partner with EBONY on the 2026 Power 100," said Dionne Harmon, President. "EBONY has been central to how Black culture is documented and celebrated, and we look forward to helping create an unforgettable experience worthy of this extraordinary group of honorees."

The 2026 EBONY Power 100 will recognize leaders across the following categories:

Artists in Residence

Business Disruptors

Community Crusaders

Entertainment Powerhouses

Generation Next

Influential Creators

Leaders in Sports

Media Mavens

Music Innovators

STEM Trailblazers

Final honorees will be celebrated at the highly anticipated 2026 EBONY Power 100 ceremony in Los Angeles, produced in partnership with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

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About EBONY

For more than 80 years, EBONY has served as a leading voice of the Black American experience and a global authority on Black culture. Through its commitment to storytelling, cultural coverage, entertainment, lifestyle, commerce and community, EBONY continues to illuminate the Black perspective and celebrate the people, ideas and movements shaping the past, present and future of the Black experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings LLC.

About Jesse Collins Entertainment

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment is a full-service Emmy-winning production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE's award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes programming from its four divisions — specials, sports, scripted and unscripted.

From the specials division, JCE has produced award shows including The Emmy Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, The 2021 and 2022 American Music Awards, The 2022 Golden Globes, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF's An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors; and specials including Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, Grace For The World: Live from St. Peter's Square, A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, CNN's Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, Martin: The Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Def Comedy Jam 25 and more.

From the sports division, JCE has produced projects including Beyoncé Bowl at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans NFL 2024 Christmas Game, The Super Bowl Halftime Show, The 95th Major League Baseball All-Star Game Pre-Game Show, The 2025 World Series Game 1 Anthem, NFL Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show starring Jack White and Netflix's Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party.

From the scripted division, JCE has produced series and miniseries including Real Husbands of Hollywood, American Soul, The New Edition Story, and The Bobby Brown Story. From the unscripted division, JCE has produced series including Heart & Hustle: Houston, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, Cardi Tries, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic, Forward: The Future of Black Music, Hollywood Squares, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, We Got Time Today, Yara Shahidi's Day Off, Face to Face with Becky G and Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.

Emmy Award winner Jesse Collins is the Founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment and executive producer of all JCE programming. He is also an executive producer for the annual GRAMMY Awards and produced the 2021 Oscars. Emmy winner Dionne Harmon is President. Emmy nominee Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is Senior Vice President of Specials.

SOURCE EBONY Media Group