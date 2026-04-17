The Return of EBONY Power 100: Honoring the Icons, Innovators and Leaders of Today and Tomorrow

Nominations are now open through May 8, 2026, honoring the visionaries, innovators, and changemakers shaping Black culture and the future of impact.

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY proudly announces the return of EBONY Power 100, the iconic annual celebration recognizing the individuals who are redefining what leadership, influence and excellence look like across the global Black community. Building on a legacy that spans more than eight decades, EBONY Power 100 continues to spotlight the trailblazers whose work is transforming culture, business, sports, media, politics, the arts and beyond.

Now entering a new chapter, EBONY Power 100 2026 invites the public to help identify the leaders, creators, executives, advocates and disruptors whose contributions are moving communities forward and shaping tomorrow's possibilities. Nominations are open now and will close on May 8, 2026.

"EBONY Power 100 is more than a celebration of achievement — it is a reflection of the vision, leadership and cultural impact shaping our future in real time," said Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, Chief Executive Officer of EBONY. "As we open nominations for 2026, we are proud to honor the innovators, changemakers and trailblazers whose influence is moving our communities, our culture and our legacy forward."

For generations, EBONY has chronicled the people and moments that define Black America and the broader diaspora. EBONY Power 100 continues that tradition by recognizing a dynamic cross-section of honorees whose leadership resonates across industries and generations. From established icons to emerging visionaries, this year's program will celebrate those whose work embodies innovation, purpose and cultural power.

The call for nominations is open to the public, encouraging communities, colleagues and supporters to submit the names of individuals whose influence deserves recognition on one of culture's most prestigious stages.

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Jeana Edney | [email protected]

About EBONY

For 80 years, EBONY has stood as the defining voice of the Black American experience and remains the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. With a legacy rooted in chronicling cultural excellence and achievement, EBONY has expanded into a global multi-media brand—spanning EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET—with an unshakable mission to Move Black Forward.

As EBONY celebrates its 80th Anniversary, it continues to illuminate the Black perspective, celebrate Black innovation, and serve as the ultimate curator of culture—past, present, and future.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC. Follow on social: @EBONYMagazine on Instagram and @EBONY on X and Facebook.

SOURCE EBONY Media Group