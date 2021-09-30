EBONY Announces Reimagining of its Signature Program with the 2021 EBONY Power 100

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY today announced the return and reimagining of its signature program with the 2021 EBONY Power 100. To be held in Los Angeles on October 23rd, the star-studded awards ceremony will honor the remarkable achievements of African Americans across industries and marks the culmination of the iconic brand's 75th anniversary year.

Additionally, EBONY leadership unveiled the 2021 EBONY Power 100 list inclusive of this year's Special Awards recipients including: talented, young actress Storm Reid (Rising Star Award); lead scientist of the Vaccine Research Center's coronavirus team at the National Institutes of Health Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett (Innovator of the Year); Hip hop icon and entrepreneur MC Lyte (Trailblazer Award); NFL Hall of Famer and head football coach for Jackson State University Deion Sanders (Game Changer of the Year); Red Table Talk creators Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Entertainer of the Year Award) and P&G Executives Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Stephanie Headley (Corporate Citizen Award).

Spanning 10 categories, the categories and recipients include:

Entertainment Powerhouse: Andra Day, Regé-Jean Page, Anthony Mackie, MJ Rodriguez, Liesl Tommy, Tessa Thompson and John David Washington

Music Impact: Big Freedia, Erica Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Derrick "D- Nice" Jones, Lil Baby, Questlove, Joi Brown, Jeanine McLean-Williams, Rapsody, Anderson .Paak and Travis Scott

Social Justice Champion: Rep. Cori Bush, the CROWN Coalition (Kelli Richardson Lawson, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, Adjoah B. Asamoah and Senator Holly J. Mitchell), Erica Ford, Darnella Frazier, Nikole Hannah- Jones, Shaun King, Keith Meadows, Brittany Packnett and Senator Raphael Warnock

Excellence In Journalism: Don Lemon, Abby Phillip, Charles Blow, Tamron Hall, W. Kamau Bell, Tomi Adeyemi, Ebro Darden and Nischelle Turner

Ceiling Breaker: Thasunda Brown Duckett, Rosetta Bryson, Rashida Jones, Harvey Mason Jr., Fawn Weaver, Miriam Vales, Karine Jean-Pierre, Letitia "Tish" James and Melanie Boulden

Game Changer: Shaquille O' Neal, Francis Ngannou, Lewis Hamilton, Sydney McLaughlin, Stephen A. Smith, Brehanna Daniels and Maya Moore

Innovation Leader: Beatrice Dixon, Songe LaRon and Dave Salvant, Isaac Hayes III, Joy Buolamwini, MC Hammer, Dr. Patrice A. Harris, Dr. Angela D. Reddix, Tanya Van Court and Arlan Hamilton

Community Builder: Regina Jackson, Trae the Truth, Missionary Ellen K. Clark, Eunique Jones Gibson, Emil Wilbekin, Alice Marie Johnson, Dr. Kendell Jasper and Kainon Jasper, Brandon McEachern, Darryl Perkins and Marcus Allen and Deon T. Jones

Breakthrough Creators: Nae Nae Twins, Coodie & Chike, Brandice Daniel, Chad Easterling, Imani Ellis, Brandon Pankey, Demetria Lucas, Patrick "Fresh" Henry, Law Roach and Misha Green

NextGen: Nicolas Johnson, Noah Harris, Nia DaCosta, Cheick Camara, Chloe & Halle Bailey Jon Moody, Ermias Tadesse, Zaila Avant-garde and Amanda Gorman

The 2021 EBONY 100 Awards Ceremony is supported by Procter & Gamble, Coke Zero Sugar, Dove, Cadillac and Baccarat.

Cocktails for EBONY Power 100 will be provided by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka.

ABOUT EBONY

Now in its 75th year, EBONY continues to be the leading authority for all facets of Black life - staying rooted as an anchor of Black culture. Under new ownership and leadership, the rebirth of EBONY signals the evolution of the beloved publication as a 21st century digital media brand with a focus on creating exceptional content and experiences illuminating the Black perspective.

EBONY is a property of 1145 Holdings LLC

