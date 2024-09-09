EBONY is Bringing the Ultimate HBCU Experience to Atlanta with Inaugural Yard Fest in Partnership with Wells Fargo and 300 Entertainment

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, EBONY, the iconic and beloved Black-owned media company, will be stomping the yard at Morehouse College for its first-ever EBONY HBCU Yard Fest, a fun-filled collegiate event designed to celebrate and uplift student life at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Set to take place on Tuesday, September 24 from 5-8pm EST, this campus takeover brings together thousands of students from Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown for an evening of entertainment, enrichment, and financial empowerment.

"EBONY HBCU Yard Fest isn't just an event; it's a celebration of the boundless energy and remarkable potential found within every HBCU student," said Eden Bridgeman, CEO of EBONY. "We're curating an environment where education, entertainment, and empowerment seamlessly blend to offer an unforgettable experience for the AUC community. This fest is our way of honoring HBCU students, letting them know that their stories are important, their aspirations are worthy, and their futures are limitless."

Interactive event brings live performances, special guests, games, giveaways and unforgettable moments for students at Atlanta University Center Post this

EBONY and Wells Fargo have teamed up to present an exclusive live recording of the hit podcast Funky Friday, hosted by former NFL star Cam Newton. This special episode will include a thoughtful conversation around financial literacy to provide tools and personal finance tips for students, featuring EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman. Together, they'll share their earliest money memories and actionable advice to empower students on their journey to financial success. The live recording will be open to AUC students, with limited space available.

"Our support for HBCUs goes back decades. That's why we're so excited to collaborate with EBONY and Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast at the inaugural EBONY HBCU Yard Fest," says Michael Martino, Head of Diverse Customer Segments for Consumer, Small and Business Banking at Wells Fargo. "Financial literacy is crucial in the Black community, so showing up on the yard and helping students learn about the mainstream banking system to start managing their finances independently is just one way we hope to continue making a difference."

To help set the vibes at EBONY HBCU Yard Fest, EBONY and 300 Entertainment collaborated to bring emerging artists OMB Peezy, Chikoruss and WanMor to perform in the New & Next Up Artists Showcase. Gold-certified artist OMB Peezy has captivated fans with a string of hit singles garnering over 20 million global streams. Montreal R&B sensation Chikoruss opened for Bryson Tiller on tour in 2023 and is now a mainstay on Gen-Z playlists, racking up millions of streams. R&B quartet WanMor is rapidly becoming the definitive boy group of the modern era – performing alongside legends like Stevie Wonder. The group is signed to Mary J. Blige's Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. in partnership with 300 Entertainment. New & Next Up is a new franchise from EBONY to amplify rising talent from different industries. AUC students will also have the opportunity to take the stage in the EBONY Young Gifted & Black Talent Show where 10 lucky participants will perform for a chance to win a cash prize to help kickstart their talent development. For more information on how to submit an audition video, visit: www.ebony.com/hbcuyardfest.

Social media sensation and talk show host Dai Time will serve as emcee for EBONY HBCU Yard Fest, which will feature interactive games, competitions and exclusive giveaways. Morehouse students will also have the unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience related to their studies by volunteering for apprenticeship positions during this special event.

Additionally, EBONY will join forces with the ACLU, WestCare Georgia, and other experts to provide on-site activations covering important topics such as sex education, beauty & grooming, and health & wellness, giving students access to a variety of formative learning opportunities.

"Thanks to Morehouse, Wells Fargo, 300 Entertainment, the ACLU, and WestCare Georgia's support, we're not only providing crucial knowledge but also amplifying the voices and talents of these remarkable students," said Bridgeman. "We're excited to kick off the school year by showcasing and uplifting the next generation of Black leaders."

For the latest schedule of activities and to learn more about event sponsorship opportunities, visit: www.ebony.com/hbcuyardfest.

About EBONY

For more than 75 years, EBONY has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present, and future of the Black and African American experience. EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune's 2024 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

About 300 Entertainment

A family of entrepreneurial risk-takers, rule-breaking mavericks, and renegade creators, 300 Entertainment consistently changes the course of culture as an independently minded record label, now bolstered by the global muscle of Warner Music Group. The company continues to catalyze the transformation of trend-setting talent into career superstars with a powerhouse roster, including Fetty Wap, Mary J. Blige, Young Thug, Gunna, PinkPantheress, Jordan Adetunji, Tee Grizzley, $not, and Shy Glizzy, to name a few. Beyond GRAMMY® Award recognition, tens of billions of streams, and hundreds of multiplatinum and platinum certifications since its inception in 2012, the team maintains a staunch commitment to social justice and social responsibility with the 300 Entertainment Social Justice League and Protect Black Art movement that calls to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. 300 Entertainment also includes key partnerships and alliances with Young Thug's Young Stoner Life Records, Mary J. Blige's Beautiful Life Productions, Tee Grizzley's Grizzley Gang and Shy Glizzy's Glizzy Gang, and more. One of the pillars that forms 300 Elektra Entertainment, this bigger family business boldly breaks boundaries by turning moments into movements and launching tomorrow's trailblazers in the process.

