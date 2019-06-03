Ebony Lee Joins 2U, Inc. Leadership Team as Managing Director for Graduate Programs

"Ebony is an operations executive with a proven track record of leading and implementing growth and strategic initiatives in large, complex organizations," Chernis said. "As 2U continues to scale and diversify our business, Ebony's strategy, innovation, and operations experience will help enhance and strengthen our portfolio of world-class graduate program offerings."

"For more than a decade, 2U has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of higher education, helping the best universities around the world deliver great outcomes for students," Lee said. "I'm thrilled to bring my nearly two decades of operations and strategy experience—as well as my personal passion for education—to 2U's leadership team and to a company that is harnessing technology to expand access and positively transform lives."

Lee joins 2U from Comcast Cable Communications Inc. where she served as senior vice president, strategic development. During her more than 10 years at Comcast, Lee led and supported teams responsible for identifying growth, innovation, internal incubation, and investment opportunities as well as strategic partnerships. She also spent several years advising telecommunications and technology companies in strategy, organization design, and operations as a management consultant at A.T. Kearney.

Lee holds an M.B.A. from Harvard and a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia. She is the Board Chair of Musicopia and volunteers with KIPP Philadelphia, living her belief that a well-rounded education elevates everyone.

Lee's arrival continues 2U's investment in building out a world-class executive leadership team.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Media Contacts:

Molly Forman, 2U Inc.

mforman@2u.com

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

