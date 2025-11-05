EBONY Marks 80 Years of Achievement at the 2025 Power 100 Gala and Honors Special Honorees on November Cover

Hosted by Robin Thede, with standout performances by Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox, the star-studded evening celebrated the innovators and changemakers defining Black excellence

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY Media Group celebrated its 80th anniversary by honoring the trailblazers, visionaries, and leaders driving culture forward. The evening brought together Hollywood stars, industry leaders, and community giants for an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence.

In conjunction with the gala, EBONY's November issue, which is now live, features a special group cover of the 2025 special honorees, celebrating their achievements and contributions to culture, business, sports, and entertainment.

Credit: Photographer Matt Sayles

The gala, hosted by Emmy-nominated Robin Thede and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, featured show-stopping performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox. The night also included appearances from honorees such as Sterling K. Brown, Miles Caton, Mara Brock Akil, Gunna, and Scott Evans.

In addition to the Power 100 list of honorees, the program honored six distinguished figures within the special honoree category: Tracee Ellis Ross was honored as Pathbreaker of the Year. Iman was named Icon of the Year. 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III earned Humanitarian of the Year. Teyana Taylor was recognized as Entertainer of the Year. Shaquille O'Neal was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year. Olandria Carthen was voted People's Choice winner.

The program's special award presentations were delivered by an all-star lineup: The cast of Girlfriends — Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks, and Persia White — honored Tracee Ellis Ross as Pathbreaker of the Year; Elaine Welteroth presented Icon of the Year to Iman; Ava Duvernay recognized Lonnie G. Bunch III as Humanitarian of the Year; Taraji P. Henson celebrated Teyana Taylor as Entertainer of the Year; Nina Parker presented the The People's Choice Award to Olandria Carthen. Rich Paul presented Entrepreneur of the Year to Shaquille O'Neal, who announced the renaming of his special honoree category to the Junior Bridgeman Entrepreneur of the Year Award in a moving tribute.

Ahead of the main program, guests were treated to a luxe experience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with an on-site luxury glam suite courtesy of Mielle. The celebration continued with cocktails and champagne from Moët Hennessy and premium mixers by Fever-Tree, and elevated bites from Ladurée.

Other Proud Sponsors of EBONY Power 100 2025 include: Nationwide, United, Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Secret & Olay, AARP, and Sports Illustrated.

The 2025 EBONY Power 100 Gala not only honored today's trailblazers but also celebrated the enduring legacy of Black excellence, reaffirming EBONY's role as a platform for amplifying voices, spotlighting achievement, and inspiring the next generation of pioneers, groundbreakers, and powerhouses to continue shaping culture and history.

About EBONY

For 80 years, EBONY has stood as the defining voice of the Black American experience and remains the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. With a legacy rooted in chronicling cultural excellence and achievement, EBONY has expanded into a global multi-media brand—spanning EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET—with an unshakable mission to Move Black Forward.

As EBONY celebrates its 80th Anniversary, it continues to illuminate the Black perspective, celebrate Black innovation, and serve as the ultimate curator of culture—past, present, and future.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.Follow on social: @EBONYMagazine on Instagram and @EBONY on X and Facebook.

