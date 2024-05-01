EBONY POWER 100 RETURNS

Submissions now open for EBONY's most prestigious award

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly eight decades, EBONY, the iconic and beloved Black-owned media company, has been the leading platform showcasing the excellence and brilliance of Black individuals in America and around the globe. And we are thrilled to announce the return of the EBONY Power 100 list!

2024 EBONY Power 100

The EBONY Power 100 list is not just a recognition, but a celebration of the diverse accomplishments of individuals who have made a significant impact on our culture. From civil rights icons to visionary entrepreneurs, from groundbreaking scientists to influential artists, and many more the list reflects the rich history of individuals who have shaped the cultural landscape and have championed the essence of Black expression on our collective journey.

Past honorees such as Quinta Brunson, Usher, and the Honorable Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson continue to leave an indelible mark in their respective fields.

Submissions are now open for the 2024 EBONY Power 100 list, including brand new categories spotlighting leaders in sports, and music innovators. The full list of 2024 EBONY Power 100 categories include:

Artists in Residence

Business Disrupters

Community Crusaders

Entertainment Powerhouses

Generation Next

Influential Creators

Leaders in Sports

Media Mavens

Music Innovators

Stem Trailblazers

To learn more about EBONY Power 100 and to nominate visit https://www.ebony.com/2024-ebony-power-100-nomination-form

All nominations must be submitted by June 7, 2024. Final honorees will be celebrated at the highly anticipated EBONY Power 100 gala in Los Angeles mid-November 2024.

For inquiries about the EBONY Power 100 contact:

For EBONY Power 100 list inquires - [email protected]

For sales and brand partnerships - Jason Miller , [email protected]

, For PR & marketing - Ashlee Glenn , [email protected]

About EBONY

For more than 75 years, EBONY has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present, and future of the Black and African American experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

SOURCE EBONY