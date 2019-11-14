Ebony Tucker Named New Executive Director at RALIANCE

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RALIANCE, a national partnership dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation, announced today that Ebony Tucker will serve as the organization's first Executive Director.

Tucker has led federal sexual assault policy initiatives since starting at RALIANCE as Advocacy Director in 2015, including the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). She also advises global corporations and leadership teams on improving their organizational cultures and developing effective sexual assault prevention and response policies for employees and customers.

The announcement was made by RALIANCE's co-founders and managing partners Karen Baker, Sandra Henriquez and Monika Johnson Hostler. Karen Baker, speaking on behalf of the group, said: "We are thrilled to have Ebony at the helm of RALIANCE. It's a critical moment for our organization as communities, industries and leaders look for guidance on how to end sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse. Ebony's leadership will go a long way toward helping RALIANCE successfully navigate its next chapter of growth and development."

In her new role, Tucker will focus on building out the organization's consulting practice aimed at reducing sexual harassment, misconduct and other disrespectful behaviors in the workplace.

"Nothing is more critical than our mission of creating environments free from sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse," said Tucker. "I look forward to working with our partners and fostering new relationships to build safer workplaces and strong communities."

Tucker brings more than a decade of experience advocating on behalf of survivors with legislators and representing them directly in civil proceedings. Prior to joining RALIANCE, she served as the Executive Director of the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault (LaFASA), where she led initiatives designed to provide better state-wide services and resources for survivors of sexual harassment, assault and abuse. Tucker also worked as a civil rights attorney for the Florida Commission on Human Relations. She received her Juris Doctor from the Florida State University College of Law in 2005.

ABOUT RALIANCE

RALIANCE is a national partnership dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation. RALIANCE partners with a wide range of organizations to improve their cultures and create environments free from sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse. Every day, RALIANCE helps leaders establish safe workplaces and strong communities by advancing research, influencing policy, and supporting innovative programs. RALIANCE is based in Washington, DC and combines decades of experience and resources from three leading national sexual violence prevention organizations into a single, unified force. Visit us at http://www.RALIANCE.org for more information.

