Ebook: Are Entrepreneurs Born or Made?

ATLANTA, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International has rolled out a downloadable digital book aimed at helping entrepreneurs determine if they've got what it takes to succeed. The ebook, "Behaviorally Smart Entrepreneurship, Mastering Your Entrepreneurial Style," can serve as a jumping off point, helping readers discover their natural strengths and challenges.

DNA Behavior's research-based entrepreneur e-book Hugh Massie, behavioral insights guru

"Our research gives credence to a person being born with entrepreneurial genes," says Hugh Massie, CEO of DNA Behavior and a pioneer in the practical application of behavioral insights. "But we also know that should not be the sole determining factor of someone choosing an entrepreneurial path."

He says that if an existing or prospective entrepreneur can invest a relatively modest amount of time discovering their strengths and challenges, they can then best leverage strengths and address any natural challenges.

"Starting, funding, leading and growing a business in the digital age is becoming more of a challenge," Massie says. "Powering entrepreneurs with scientifically validated insights creates opportunities never before seen."

Central to the book's premise is DNA Behavior's My Entrepreneurial Style, an online portal that guides individuals through a 10-minute talent discovery process. Answers are then measured using DNA Behavior's award-winning, proprietary algorithm. The results, presented in an engaging, infographic-like one-page report, include an individual's core entrepreneurial style, individual strengths and struggles, and the five leading entrepreneurial genes on a series of custom dashboards and reports.

The book and the related portal are based on DNA Behavior's entrepreneur genetic research, surveying 250 entrepreneur-led businesses with revenue exceeding $1 Million per year. Research zeroed in on Resilience, Risk Behavior, Creativity, Work Ethic, Focus, and External Charisma.

The ebook is available at no cost here.

Founded in 2001, DNA Behavior (www.dnabehavior.com) is a behavioral (insights) data and technology solutions business that helps individuals and organizations discover and leverage strengths. It delivers practical and scalable behavioral intelligence solutions to "know, engage and grow" every client and employee online. The company says its behavioral insights have solved communication, goal-setting and investing challenges in over 123 countries through 11 languages and 12 proprietary DNA Behavior Discovery Processes under three primary brands: Communication DNA (www.communicationdna.com), Business DNA (www.businessdna.com) and Financial DNA (www.financialdna.com).

