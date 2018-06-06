eBook Shows Patient Benefits of Bioactive Dental Fillings from Pulpdent

Dr. Lowe addresses the importance of patient education, saying that the dentists "have to get better at explaining the disease process of dental caries (decay) and the restorative options that best fit the needs of each patient."

According to Dr. Lowe, "the majority of today's dental restoratives are designed merely to occupy space" but bioactive filling materials like ACTIVA BioACTIVE "participate in an ionic exchange of calcium, phosphate, and fluoride that helps neutralize acid attack and supports the natural remineralization process." Through this ionic exchange, the bioactive material becomes integrated into the tooth and helps create a protective seal.

Dr. Lowe shares best practices on how dentists can discuss treatment options and new technologies like bioactive fillings with their patients.

The eBook features a series of clinical cases, including:

Minimally invasive restorations

Bulk fillings

Root caries restorations

Pediatric dentistry

Geriatric dentistry

Dr. Lowe provides step-by-step instructions on how to use ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE in these different clinical situations to ensure better patient outcomes. The cases involve patients of all ages, and Dr. Lowe notes that ACTIVA BioACTIVE addresses many of the challenges associated with both pediatric and geriatric patients.

Dr. Lowe's eBook, "Bioactive Composites for the Clinician and Patient," is available for free online. Click here to download the eBook.

About PULPDENT® Corporation

Pulpdent Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company and leader in bioactive dental materials, with headquarters in Watertown, MA. For over 70 years Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™, developed by Pulpdent, is a bioactive restorative material that behaves much like natural teeth, supports the natural remineralization process, and helps seal out decay. This revolutionary material has won The Dental Advisor Top Bioactive Product Award for three years running. Learn more at www.pulpdent.com.

